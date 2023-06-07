99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Two juveniles accused of armed robbery with stolen firearms in Devils Lake

They allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his apartment.

handcuffs-investigation.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:01 PM

DEVILS LAKE — Two juveniles were arrested earlier this week for armed robbery in Devils Lake.

According to Det. Ben Harkness, of the Devils Lake Police Department, the juveniles allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday night, and located the juveniles rather quickly, Harkness said.

"They were placed in custody with numerous felony charges, and I do not believe they're out at this time," Harkness said.

The juveniles were allegedly in possession of stolen firearms.

"They were suspected stolen out of vehicles over the weekend in Devils Lake," Harkness said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
