Two juveniles accused of armed robbery with stolen firearms in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE — Two juveniles were arrested earlier this week for armed robbery in Devils Lake.

According to Det. Ben Harkness, of the Devils Lake Police Department, the juveniles allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday night, and located the juveniles rather quickly, Harkness said.

"They were placed in custody with numerous felony charges, and I do not believe they're out at this time," Harkness said.

The juveniles were allegedly in possession of stolen firearms.

"They were suspected stolen out of vehicles over the weekend in Devils Lake," Harkness said.