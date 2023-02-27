99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News North Dakota

Two commanders, four others fired from Minot Air Force Base

Further details about the decision have not been released.

minot-air-force-base.jpg
Minot Air Force Base image from Wikipedia
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
February 27, 2023 04:50 PM

MINOT, N.D. — Two commanders and four subordinate leaders from the Minot Air Force Base were fired on Monday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties,” a news release from the base said.

The commanders are Col. Gregory Mayer, 5th Mission Support Group commander, and Maj. Jonathan Welch, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, according to Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs.

Further details about the decision have not been released.

"These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our nation's nuclear mission," Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, commander of 8th Air Force, said in the release.

MAFB Public Affairs said the names of the subordinate leaders will not be released.

The release added that in order to “protect the privacy of the individuals, further details will not be released.”

"Eighth Force continues to safeguard global combat power and conduct around-the-clock strategic deterrence operations in a safe, secure and effective manner," Gebara said in the release. "Our mission is foundational to our nation's defense, and we remain committed to the success of that no-fail mission."

The Air Force Times reported that Mayer, who had been at the base since June, oversaw 1,900 airmen and six squadrons.

READ MORE NORTH DAKOTA NEWS

