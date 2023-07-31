Two Black men say driver ordered them to sit in back of bus in Fargo

FARGO — Two Black men claim that a bus driver ordered them to sit in the back of an empty bus on July 13, and they are struggling to find out why.

Xavier Davis, of Crookston, Minnesota, and Jarvis Greenhill, of Grand Forks, were boarding an early morning Jefferson Lines bus in downtown Fargo, preparing to go home.

After they showed their e-tickets, the driver demanded they find seats in the back, Davis and Greenhill told The Forum.

That morning was the first time Davis and Greenhill had met, Davis said.

“Two Black guys just so happened to be getting on the bus together. This is a true story in 2023. I've seen it on TV. I’ve seen it in the history books, but I never actually had a white person tell me to go to the back,” said Davis, who works at a Fargo hotel and has a landscaping job.

Davis contacted The Forum in person on Monday, July 24, to talk about the incident, which occurred at the Fargo bus station at 502 NP Ave., a block south of the Forum building.

Video of the incident, recorded by Davis inside the bus, begins shortly after the driver told him and Greenhill to go to the back of the bus.

The driver, identified by Jefferson Lines management as Koby McFarlane, explained to Davis and Greenhill that he loads passengers from rear to front, a tactic Greenhill had never heard of before, according to the video. Both men are frequent passengers on Jefferson Lines.

Xavier Davis bought this ticket to board a Jefferson Lines bus on July 13, 2023, in Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

“I don’t want to get wrapped up in that Black Lives Matter deal. This is just human decency. I am just dumbfounded," Greenhill told The Forum.

Reached by phone, McFarlane told The Forum he had no comment for this story and referred all questions to company management.

Kevin Pursey, director of sales for Jefferson Lines, said an internal investigation is underway, but that there is no assigned seating on any company bus. At times, a driver may ask a passenger to move in a unique situation, or to help an elderly person or someone with a disability find a more convenient seat.

“Seats are not numbered. They’re not assigned in any form. If a driver has a situation where a passenger is somewhat challenged from a physical perspective or getting-in-their-face kind of thing, they may be asked to sit further back in the bus,” Pursey said.

Pursey said he has talked to the driver, but the investigation is not finished yet. The driver has been working with Jefferson Lines since the summer of 2022, Pursey said.

“We need to determine what happened and what future training we need to do, if there is needed training at all, for that driver and any other driver in our company. We take this seriously,” Pursey said.

The incident has prompted Davis to file a complaint with Jefferson Lines. No previous complaints were filed against McFarlane, said Pursey, who had not yet seen the bus' surveillance video.

Pursey said he was unsure if there was any incident out of the ordinary just before Davis and Greenhill boarded the bus.

“I do know that the driver did communicate back to dispatch regarding something about this. It’s important for us to do the full investigation to know if there was something prior to it,” Pursey said.

Davis said nothing out of the ordinary occurred before he and Greenhill boarded the bus.

For Black people, sitting in the back of the bus is reminiscent of earlier decades when laws restricted them to the back half of public buses. The segregation policy came under fire after Rosa Parks, an African American woman, was arrested and fined for refusing to yield her bus seat to a white man.

What ensued became the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which started on Dec. 5, 1955, and lasted until Dec. 20, 1956. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ordered Montgomery, Alabama, to integrate its bus system.

“Back in the day, that would have been OK,” Davis said of the time before the Civil Rights Movement began. “Today? No. We’re paying customers just like everyone else.”

What the video shows

Davis' recording of the incident starts with him complying with the driver’s demand while Greenhill tries to find out why the driver told them to go to the back of the bus.

Early in the 4-minute video, Greenhill can be seen talking to the driver saying: “... I don’t know why. I got you on camera,” Greenhill said.

“Oh, you got me on camera? I got six cameras on this bus,” the driver replied.

“So then you know that nothing is going on. Thank you, cameras. Thank you,” Greenhill said.

“You want a ride or not?" the driver said.

“I’m doing what you asked me to do. I’m back here. I took a seat,” Davis said.

Another video recorded by Davis begins soon after the first video ends.

“What did I say to you? I said we board from the backwards to front,” the driver said in the second video. "And I told you the reason ... one guy turned like this to put his bag in and brushed another dude and that guy had a chip on his shoulder about it. So in an effort to try to avoid that, it's easier to load back to forward so the last person getting on doesn't ..."

The driver then yelled at Davis, who had come toward the front of the bus: "Sit down, or get off."

Davis returned to the back of the bus, the video showed.

“I’m right here. I’m sitting down. I’m in the back of the bus like what you asked me to do,” Davis said.

“I have never been on a Greyhound or Jefferson Lines where we had the driver say …” Greenhill said.

“Take your seat before I have you arrested,” the driver interrupted.

“We have done nothing wrong. Call the police,” Greenhill said to the driver.

Xavier Davis said a Jefferson Lines driver asked him and another Black man to move to the back of an empty bus on July 13, 2023, in Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

Davis told The Forum he complied because he had things to do, and he was afraid the issue would become a criminal matter if police arrived.

“It is traumatizing to go to jail for things you didn’t do. I didn’t want to go to jail for something I didn’t do, because I was in the right,” Davis said.

Greenhill became worried they would be kicked out “in the middle of nowhere,” so in the end, he, too, complied with the driver’s order.

“I was literally worried that I had spent my last money trying to get home, and this guy is trying to kick us off. I have never had a situation like this happen. He’s literally yelling at Xavier like he’s a 5-year-old, and I’m like, what? I just didn’t understand it,” Greenhill told The Forum.

Both Davis and Greenhill said they felt disrespected, and questioned the driver’s motives.

“At the end of the day, how that guy was to us, it really is unacceptable," Greenhill said. "I’m not cool with how we were treated."

“I want that man to shake my hand, publicly. I want him to write his feelings on how he felt at that moment in time and tell the truth. He has to apologize to me as a man, face to face. He was wrong,” Davis said.