Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looking into gaming operations after receiving violation notice

BELCOURT, N.D. — The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s legal team is looking into some of its gaming operations after it was issued a notice of violation by the National Indian Gaming Commission earlier this month, said Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

On Feb. 16, the National Indian Gaming Commission issued a notice to the TMBC after an investigation found multiple violations of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and National Indian Gaming Commission regulations with gaming conducted by KEYA Radio Station and at the Chippewa Downs Racetrack. The TMBC could face fines or temporary closure of gaming operations for the violations.

Azure expects the TMBC’s legal team to make a recommendation for how the Tribe should proceed by early next week.

“We’ll find out if a mistake was made on our side, where the mistake happened, we’ll do an internal investigation to find out if there’s any fault on our side, and we’ll handle it accordingly,” Azure said.

The notice from the National Indian Gaming Commission says the Tribe failed to provide a 120-day notice of the intent to issue a facility license to the National Indian Gaming Commission before allowing KEYA Radio station to begin hosting class II and III gaming and failed to issue a facility license to KEYA where gaming was being hosted.

According to the notice, an investigation found bingo and 50/50 raffles being conducted at KEYA’s facilities between March 2020 and Nov. 21, 2022, without a facility license, even after multiple recommendations to move the games to a licensed facility. A facility license was issued on Nov. 22, 2022, but the notice says the Tribe should have submitted a facility license notice to the National Indian Gaming Commission 120 days prior to March 2020 to be in compliance with National Indian Gaming Commission regulations.

The notice alleges the TMBC also failed to notify the National Indian Gaming Commission within 30 days of the expiration of the Chippewa Downs Racetrack facility license, failed to issue a facility license to Chippewa Downs and failed to submit a facility license for Chippewa Downs to the National Indian Gaming Commission within 30 days of it being issued.

“After issuing two Letters of Concern based on a detailed investigation, we issued a Notice of Violation to ensure compliance,” National Indian Gaming Commission Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer said in a press release. “We do not take this enforcement action lightly, but issue it to preserve the integrity of the industry and protect the valuable tool Indian Gaming represents for many Tribes as codified in the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.”

Azure said the operations of KEYA Radio will not be affected.

“The KEYA Radio Station has been one of the focal points of our community information, especially during the pandemic and COVID — it’s been a lifeline for a lot of people that took the pandemic very seriously and quarantined themselves,” he said. “So we’re making sure that people know that if there was any fault on our side, that our KEYA Radio Station is not going to be affected.”

The notice issued to TMBC says there is no remedial action that can correct any of the violations, but it can appeal within 30 days of service. The TMBC could face civil penalties of up to $57,527 per day for each violation and the Tribe’s gaming operation could be subject to a temporary closure order.