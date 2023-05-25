99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Turtle Mountain Band awarded $1M for cleanup of hospital at abandoned San Haven Sanatorium

Once the site has been cleaned up, buildings have been demolished and materials have been disposed of, the tribe plans to redevelop San Haven into a space for housing and campground for tourists.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has been awarded a $1 million grant for the cleanup of the former hospital at the San Haven complex.
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:29 PM

DUNSEITH, N.D. — A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant will aid in the cleanup of the former San Haven Sanatorium, an abandoned tuberculosis hospital owned by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

On May 25, the EPA announced that the Turtle Mountain Band will receive a $1 million Brownfields Cleanup Grant for the cleanup of the hospital at the San Haven complex. The grant is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

“We are grateful for the EPA Brownfields grant to address the main hospital building at the former San Haven Sanitarium,” said Turtle Mountain Chairman Jaime Azure in the EPA announcement. “San Haven is one of our most critical safety and environmental hazards. We look forward to cleaning this challenging property and reusing it as a heritage park in the near future.” 

The San Haven Sanatorium operated as a tuberculosis sanatorium and state hospital from 1911 to 1987. Today, the complex has been abandoned and vandalized, leaving the buildings in poor condition. The complex is contaminated with asbestos, lead and polychlorinated biphenyls, a carcinogenic chemical compound.

Once the site has been cleaned up, buildings have been demolished and materials have been disposed of, the tribe plans to redevelop San Haven into a space for housing and an RV park campground for tourists.

“Remediating sites contaminated by hazardous substances and returning them to productive use is a win-win for our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer in the EPA announcement. “These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants will help create new opportunities at currently unusable locations.”

The $1 million grant is not the first grant the Turtle Mountain Band has been awarded for cleanup of the San Haven site. In May 2021, the EPA awarded the tribe $500,000 for cleanup.

“Turtle Mountain has an established track record of putting EPA Brownfields funds to productive use,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker in the EPA announcement. “We look forward to seeing the cleanup of the main hospital building in Dunseith and its revitalization for the use of the community.”

The grant to the Turtle Mountain Band is one of three EPA grants awarded in North Dakota. McKenzie County was awarded $500,000 to conduct environmental assessments and plan cleanup for sites in Arnegard, Watford City and Alexander. The Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority will get $2 million to support the redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. In total, $3.5 million will go toward the cleanup of contaminated properties in the state.

