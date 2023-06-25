Texas woman injured in crash in eastern North Dakota

CLIFFORD, N.D. — A woman from Texas was injured in a single-car mishap Saturday, June 24, in eastern North Dakota.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 18, approximately nine miles east of Clifford, in Traill County.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2021 Kia Sorento driven by the woman ran off the highway, struck a highway sign, vaulted off an intersecting highway — North Dakota 200A — and came to rest in a cornfield.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ejected and transported to a hospital in Fargo. She was not wearing a seatbelt.