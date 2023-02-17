Still playing dress-up: Hatton woman uses style shows to share her love for vintage fashion

HATTON, N.D. – Cherie Johnson never grew out of playing dress-up. She suspects other women feel the same.

“I think all of us girls like to play house and dress-up – it was instilled in us when we were little, and I love to play house,” said Johnson.

In the basement of her Hatton, North Dakota, home, Johnson has a collection of more than 300 hats and hundreds of pieces of clothing, ranging from the 1880s to the present. There, you could become a member of the British royal family, relive the fashion of the 1970s or find the perfect hat to wear to the Kentucky Derby.

Johnson shares her love for fashion, fabrics and clothing through style shows, which she brings to churches, senior centers and other community gathering places across the region. Her most recent show, titled “A Royal Affair,” is centered around the fashion of the British royal family and the Kentucky Derby, and is in honor of her late mother, who died of COVID-19 a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Johnson’s mother who sparked her love of fashion and clothing as a child.

“My mom and her sister saved everything they ever wore, everything their mothers ever wore, and us girls grew up playing dress up,” she said.

Johnson’s mother was a seamstress and made clothes for her family. Johnson remembers showing her mother clothing she liked at the store and her mother buying the fabric to make the item herself.

The first time Johnson participated in a vintage style show was in Aneta, North Dakota, when she pulled out some of her family’s old clothing after being asked to help.

“Once you do a show, then every church and every museum in the whole state wants you to come there,” Johnson said.

Even though Johnson’s shows feature clothing that most women do not wear today, she says the fascination with style and fashion lives on.

Cherie Johnson of Hatton, N.D., has a collection of more than 300 hats and vintage clothing. Johnson shares her love of fashion by holding style shows in the region. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“Every woman in the world says ‘what am I going to wear tomorrow?’ What am I going to wear to that wedding?’ And I think we’re just fascinated by the fabrics,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she has stopped doing vintage fashion shows because of the small sizes and fragile conditions of vintage pieces, Johnson still stages fashion shows with newer items.

Johnson’s most recent show was inspired by a passage in Psalms 30 that she read while mourning the death of her mother.

“This verse in Psalms came up about ‘the time for mourning is over,’ and to ‘dress yourself in joy and clothe yourself in splendor.’ I thought ‘why don’t I do that?’”

In her show, models wear outfits, complete with matching hats, that are inspired by members of the royal family like the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Consort Camilla. While the models walk, she shares facts about the royal family, like what they like for tea or their favorite candies.

Johnson said she has always had an interest in the royal family, but became even more interested after a trip to England.

“While there I bought a bunch of hats,” she said. “I had to buy a suitcase in England to bring home the hats that I bought.”

After the trip, she started reading books on the queen and royal family.

“They’re just so much more fascinating than we are,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first show was held at a church in Hatton the day before Mother’s Day in 2022. That event is also the feature of a documentary that was invited to the Fargo Film Festival this year.

Grand Forks filmmaker David Kuznicki met Johnson while working on a play together at the Empire Theater in Grand Forks. His films usually focus on small-town stories. After hearing about Johnson’s upcoming show, he decided to make it the focus of his next film.

“It was absolutely fascinating to hear that dozens and dozens of people come out to a church on a weekend and the community just loves these things,” he said. “I had no idea that anything like this existed and so this was absolutely eye opening for me.”

The film, titled "My Hatton," tells the story of Johnson's show. It will be shown at the Fargo Film Festival, which will be held March 21-25 at the Fargo Theatre.

“I’ve read about some of the other films and they sound fascinating and I just didn’t think my life was fascinating, so it’s an honor to have my story told,” said Johnson.

Johnson plans to bring “A Royal Affair” to a few places across the state this spring and summer, including at the Grand Forks Senior Center on April 25, in Hillsboro and Larimore in May and Walhalla in July. She says she rarely turns down an opportunity to put on her show.

“I do it because I think my mom is smiling and I think she’s going ‘oh yes, I would love that dress too, that’s a good choice,’” said Johnson. “That’s why I do it. It makes me happy.”