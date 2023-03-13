6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, March 13

News North Dakota

St. Paul man gets 4 years in prison for deadly fight in downtown Fargo

The charges stems from the Aug. 13 death of 53-year-old Cirilo Sustaita Contreras.

Roberto Garcia stands up after his sentencing hearing Monday, March 13, in Cass County District Court.
By April Baumgarten
March 13, 2023 05:19 PM

FARGO — A St. Paul man has been sent to prison for four years after he killed another during a fight last year in downtown Fargo.

Roberto Cardenas Garcia, 58, apologized Monday, March 13, in Cass County District Court before Judge Stephannie Stiel sentenced him for manslaughter. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an aggravated assault charge.

“All I want to apologize to the court and to the family in regards to my acts,” Garcia said through an interpreter.

Roberto Garcia
The charges stems from the Aug. 13 death of 53-year-old Cirilo Sustaita Contreras. Garcia and Contreras drank alcohol together that day before they got into an altercation around 4:30 p.m. behind Alerus Bank at 51 N. Broadway, according to a criminal complaint. It’s unclear what led to the fight or what happened during it.

Garcia told police he blacked out during the fight and doesn’t remember what happened, prosecutor Joshua Traiser said. Officers also didn’t find any video that would have shown the altercation, Traiser said.

About two hours after the incident, Garcia told a security guard at the downtown Fargo bus station that he was attacked while sleeping, according to the criminal complaint. The guard called an ambulance for Garcia’s hand injury, but the defendant decided he didn’t need to be treated and left, according to the complaint.

Contreras’ body wasn’t discovered until more than 14 hours after the fight. Fargo police responded around 8:40 a.m. Aug. 14 to a report of a man found behind the bank, according to the complaint. He died from head trauma, the complaint said. Contreras had mouth, lip and neck injuries and was missing multiple teeth, the complaint said.

Garcia turned himself into law enforcement in St. Paul about a month after Contreras’ death, his defense attorney Nicole Bredahl said. He has taken responsibility for his actions, she said.

The defendant has a significant criminal history involving violent crime, drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Manslaughter is one of the most serious charges in North Dakota, Traiser noted.

“What he did that day can’t be undone, and in no way was his conduct justified,” he said.

Traiser acknowledged Garcia is elderly and has serious health conditions, including stage 3 cirrhosis of the liver. He also has mental health conditions that may have contributed to his behavior, Traiser said.

Garcia wants to get treatment for his alcohol and drug use, Bredahl said. He also hopes to utilize medical services offered in prison, she said.

Once released, he will serve three years of supervised probation, Stiel ordered. Traiser recommended Garcia be heavily monitored and treated for chemical dependency.

Garcia is a U.S. citizen, Bredahl said in noting there shouldn’t be any immigration concerns in the case.

Contreras’ family was not in the courtroom to speak on his behalf. Traiser said his office made multiple attempts to contact them but couldn’t reach them.

