St. Michael woman pleads guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter

GRAND FORKS — A 20-year-old woman from St. Michael, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on Thursday, July 27.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Bureau of Indian Affairs patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash along Heart Road, on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

According to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Trina Lily Hunt was driving one of the vehicles. There were two passengers.

The other vehicle involved, driven by Winter Skye Bigtrack, had four passengers. Two of the passengers died at the scene, an adult male and a juvenile male, the release said.

Another passenger — a juvenile female — died later on. The final passenger, another juvenile female, was injured and transported to Fargo for treatment. She was admitted to the intensive care unit, the release said.

Law enforcement investigated the crash and determined both Hunt and Bigtrack were driving recklessly. They didn't have licenses, they were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and were speeding, the release said.

Bigtrack pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Hunt's sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.