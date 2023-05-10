Spirit Lake Tribe, voters reach settlement agreement reached in redistricting lawsuit against Benson County

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. — A settlement agreement in a redistricting lawsuit against Benson County, the Benson County Commission and the county’s auditor will require Benson County to implement a district voting system for county commissioner positions after nearly two decades of at-large voting.

The lawsuit, brought by the Spirit Lake Tribe and members Collette Brown and Lois Leben, who are Benson County voters, challenged a redistricting plan that included voting on an at-large basis, where voters across the county vote for commissioners, saying it violated the voting rights of Native American voters. In a district system, commissioners are elected who live in the same district as the candidate.

The settlement agreement, reached on Monday, April 24, requires Benson County to eliminate at-large voting for the election of Benson County commissioners, and implement a new election plan with five single-member voting districts.

In a statement from the Native American Rights Fund, one of the parties that represented the Spirit Lake Tribe, Brown and Leben in the court case, Spirit Lake Tribe Chairperson Doug Yankton said reaching a settlement quickly restored a democratic process to Benson County.

“The Spirit Lake Tribe filed this lawsuit because the laws that govern the redistricting process protect our tribal citizens, too, and we needed to defend our right to vote for county representation alongside our non-Native neighbors in a fair election,” Yankton said. “By choosing to work cooperatively with the Tribe and Native voters, Benson County Commissioners helped us quickly restore a legal and fair democratic process in this part of North Dakota to the benefit of every voter.”

Yankton did not respond to calls for comment before this report was published.

“Benson County has agreed that Native votes should have the chance to determine who will serve in the County Commission seats that are on the reservation,” Brown said in the Native American Rights Fund statement. “Native voters now have a meaningful chance to participate in local government in the county, because of the Native people who spoke up to defend our rights as voters.”

In court documents, the Spirit Lake Tribe, Brown and Leben claimed the at-large election system diluted the voting strength of Native American voters in the county and was in violation of an earlier court case that prohibited at-large elections for county commissioners in Benson County. The lawsuit also alleged at-large voting violated the Voting Rights Act and the 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantee equal treatment under law and protect the voting rights of all citizens regardless of race or skin color, respectively.

According to court documents, Benson County has used an at-large voting system since 2004, despite a legal agreement in 2000 that required a voting plan with five single-member voting districts, and required at least two of those districts to be majority-Native American voting districts.

In December 2021, the Benson County Redistricting Board approved a new redistricting plan based on the 2020 census that had five residency districts, but still elected county commissioners on an at-large basis.

Between 2000 and 2021, the percentage of voting-age Native Americans in Benson County’s population grew from 29% to 46%.

“Redistricting happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census documents population changes, so all tribal governments and Native voters must remain engaged and vigilant in the census, redistricting, and voting,” Leben said in the Native American Rights Fund statement.

The settlement agreement requires commissioners in Districts 2 and 4 to be elected on an under the new single-member district voting plan by the 2024 election and commissioners in Districts 1, 3 and 5 to be elected under the new plan by the 2026 elections.

Benson County Commission Chairman Dick Horner, who was not on the commission when the redistricting plan was approved, said with districts set up in the 2021 redistricting plan, the switch to elections by district is expected to be efficient.

“There are going to be some logistics on the administrative side to set that up, but other than that, we have no other steps to take,” Horner said. “We think it’s been settled and we’re going to proceed forward.”