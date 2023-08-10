Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead

FARGO — Four days filled with events for Fargo-Moorhead Pride are planned for both sides of the Red River beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, despite a slate of new North Dakota laws targeting transgender people, drag shows and the LGBTQ+ community.

In May, organizers of the event moved Pride in the Park and the Pride Parade, noted as the area's largest rural Pride celebrations, to Moorhead. The events are still planned to be held there, but other smaller events will be held in Fargo.

Chelsea Diederich, chair of the FM Pride Planning Committee, said in May that the change in location stems from a slew of new North Dakota laws targeting transgender people, drag shows and the LGBTQ+ community. Safety concerns, along with event growth and Island Park construction this summer, also played a part in the decision.

The two events that were moved to Moorhead are Pride in the Park , which starts Saturday, Aug. 12, and the Pride Parade on Sunday — which last year was attended by thousands of people in downtown Fargo — according to the event guide .

Map for the Pride Parade set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Moorhead during FM Pride. Provided

Other events will be held throughout Fargo, however, in places like Fargo Brewing Company and the Avalon Center.

Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli said the city welcomes and supports the Pride events.

"Our city is engaged in processes that empower all to connect, belong and grow," he said.

North Dakota's recent legislative session — described by some as a session overwhelmed by culture wars — saw lawmakers push a wave of anti-transgender legislation, leaving many in the LGBTQ+ community feeling unsafe and under attack. Some have moved away or are planning to because of the new laws.

The Republican-backed bills include criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors and prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college .

One of the last bills signed during the legislative session also prohibits transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity and bars schools from adopting policies that require or prohibit “any individual from using a student's preferred gender pronoun.”

Other failed pieces of legislation included a bill that sought to ban drag shows on public property and in the presence of children, and a bill limiting high school students' ability to join extracurricular clubs . Opponents told a Senate panel it could have impeded students joining a gay/straight alliance club, to support LGBTQ+ students.

Faye Seidler, a queer woman and suicide survivor who now works as a suicide prevention advocate, is the new grand marshal for the Pride Parade in 2023. She refused nominations for the role in years past, she wrote in an article in the 2023 Pride Guide. She gave The Forum permission to use the information in the article.

“I refused because I felt scared, not of public speaking, but of letting people down," Seidler said. "I felt like as long as I wasn’t too important, then it was okay to be imperfect. And part of me felt like there had to be a real hero out there who would show up one day and figure this all out,” Seidler wrote.

After seven years avoiding the role, "I had to step up," wrote Seidler, who's been vocal on LGBTQ+ issues in local media and online , and worked to offer data and research to legislators during the past legislative session.

“There are people in North Dakota that want queer things to happen indoors and away from the public, and the culture moved in a little faster than they wanted, so these laws were a backlash to that,” Seidler said.

But the new laws aren't dampening her spirits, as she is set on offering a message of hope to everyone.

"We didn’t really see any Prides canceled because of this, and in Fargo-Moorhead, all the big stuff is happening," Seidler said. "It shows the resilience factor, and no matter what laws we have on the books, we will have queer folk coming together and celebrating community."

Seidler said she sees Fargo and Moorhead as one metro area, so it doesn’t matter what side of the river events are held.

“Emotionally, it doesn’t feel like a change,” she said, stressing a message of hope for the future.

“If we move forward as a community, then it’s together," Seidler said. "We are all united to make sure our youth have hope … There is hope out there."

FM Pride 2023 events:

Thursday, Aug. 10

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Family fun night at Thunder Road in Fargo, 2902 Thunder Road S., featuring mini golf, bumper cars, go-karts, batting cages and laser tag. 8 p.m. Karaoke and LGBTQ+ trivia at Rhombus Guys in downtown Fargo, 606 Main Ave.; Pride Vinyl Night at Front Street Taproom in Fargo, 614 Main Ave.



Friday, Aug. 11

7 p.m. All-ages "Youth Pride Drag Show" at the CMU Ballroom at MSUM, 615 14th St. S., Moorhead. 10 p.m. All-night Pride dance party at the Millennium Ballroom in the Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave. S., Fargo.



Saturday, Aug. 12

8:30 a.m. The Pride 5K Fun Run begins in Moorhead at the Hjemkomst Center, 202 1st Ave. N. 11 a.m. Pride in the Park at Bluestem Center for the Arts, 801 50th Ave. S., Moorhead, featuring more than 100 booths, and live music from area performers. A free shuttle bus service will run from the Azool Hornbachers in south Moorhead, 950 40th Ave. S., to Bluestem Center for the Arts every 30 minutes beginning at 11:30 a.m. 2 p.m. Pride Patio Palooza in Fargo at Wild Terra Cider, 6 12th St. N. 5 p.m. Pride Block Party at Fargo Brewing Company, 610 University Drive N., featuring music, food trucks and a full-service bar.

