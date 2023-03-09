Six finalists chosen to fill two openings on State Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK – Kirsten Baesler, state superintendent of public instruction, has announced that six candidates have been selected for consideration to fill two open seats on the State Board of Higher Education.

Baesler chairs a nominating committee that selected the candidates, who will then be reviewed by Gov. Doug Burgum. Burgum will review two separate pools of candidates consisting of three individuals each, and select one person from each pool to fill the open seats.

The first pool of candidates selected are seeking to fill a seat held by incumbent Timothy Mihalick. Mihalick is seeking a second four-year term, the maximum allowed. The two other candidates under consideration are Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown, professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, and Marya Skaare, Dickinson, president of Trinity Catholic Schools.

Burgum will select from the second pool of candidates to fill a seat being vacated by Nick Hacker, who is completing his second term on the board. The candidates for Hacker’s seat are as follows.

Curtis Biller, Fargo, human resources consultant at Strengths Inc.

Stanley Schauer, Bismarck, director of assessments with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Mevan Wijetunga, Grand Forks, cardiologist at Altru Health System.

Mihalick and Hacker’s terms both expire on June 30, after which Burgum will make his appointments.