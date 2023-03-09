99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Six finalists chosen to fill two openings on State Board of Higher Education

Gov. Doug Burgum will review two separate pools of three finalists, select one person from each

North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler. Submitted photo
North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler. Submitted photo
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
March 09, 2023 11:15 AM

BISMARCK – Kirsten Baesler, state superintendent of public instruction, has announced that six candidates have been selected for consideration to fill two open seats on the State Board of Higher Education.

Baesler chairs a nominating committee that selected the candidates, who will then be reviewed by Gov. Doug Burgum. Burgum will review two separate pools of candidates consisting of three individuals each, and select one person from each pool to fill the open seats.

The first pool of candidates selected are seeking to fill a seat held by incumbent Timothy Mihalick. Mihalick is seeking a second four-year term, the maximum allowed. The two other candidates under consideration are Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown, professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, and Marya Skaare, Dickinson, president of Trinity Catholic Schools.

Read More

Burgum will select from the second pool of candidates to fill a seat being vacated by Nick Hacker, who is completing his second term on the board. The candidates for Hacker’s seat are as follows.

  • Curtis Biller, Fargo, human resources consultant at Strengths Inc.
  • Stanley Schauer, Bismarck, director of assessments with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.
  • Mevan Wijetunga, Grand Forks, cardiologist at Altru Health System.

Mihalick and Hacker’s terms both expire on June 30, after which Burgum will make his appointments.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
030723.F.FF.AlCaponeWEB.jpg
The Vault
A small-town waitress in North Dakota recalled the night she served steak to Al Capone
March 09, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
A goateed man in a black suit coat, light blue shirt, and blue and black striped tie looks to the side while seated in front of a name plate and microphone. The name plate reads "Rep. B. Koppelman."
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers consider new term limits in wake of voter-passed measure
March 08, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
Soybeans
North Dakota
Proposed Grand Forks soybean crush plant awarded $250,000 from APUC
March 08, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
“Students gather around the eternal flame on UND’s campus.”
Local
UND students, administrators sound off on Biden administration’s student debt relief proposal
March 08, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Facebook
Minnesota
Polk County Sheriff's Office warns people of Facebook scam
March 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael McGurran
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0409.jpg
Prep
Behind Carson Pilgrim, unbeaten Warroad outlasts St. Cloud Cathedral in Class A quarterfinal
March 08, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
101118.N.DNT_.WavesC4.jpg
Minnesota
Historic Duluth lighthouse has a new owner and will soon offer tours
March 09, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News