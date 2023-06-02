99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Sens. John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer give support to Fiscal Responsibility Act, which passed Senate Thursday night

The support from Hoeven and Cramer matched a “yes” vote from Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota’s lone member of the House.

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 8:07 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed the U.S. Senate Thursday evening with support from both of North Dakota's senators.

John Hoeven
John Hoeven

Republicans John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted in favor of the bill, which passed 63-36 and was pushed to President Joe Biden’s desk. The legislation passed the House earlier in the week, 314-117.

The support from Hoeven and Cramer matched a “yes” vote from Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota’s lone member of the House, earlier in the week.

The bill suspends the U.S. debt ceiling for two years while also creating new spending limits. Notably, it will allow the nation to avoid defaulting on its financial obligations.

Hoeven, in a statement sent to the media, called the bill the “largest spending cut in history,” reducing the federal deficit by $2.1 trillion. He also noted that it reduces future discretionary spending to 1% growth “while also clawing back COVID funds and strengthening work requirements for food assistance programs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also, Hoeven said, makes important changes to federal permitting processes.

“The agreement enacts real permitting reforms and sets clear timelines for federal reviews – two years for an environmental impact statement and one year for an environmental assessment – to prevent delays and reduce costs for energy and other infrastructure projects, which is why the North Dakota Petroleum Council supports this legislation,” he said.

Armstrong, earlier in the week, also noted the bill’s permitting reform and the benefits it likely will bring to North Dakota. He called it the "most significant permitting reform in 40 years."

The Senate’s passage of the bill comes only days before the nation would have defaulted on its financial obligations. According to the Treasury Department, Congress needed to act before Monday.

The final package doesn’t necessarily please either party, but it comes after intense negotiations and a number of changes. Armstrong, for instance, called it “far from perfect.”

Said Hoeven: “While we would have preferred more savings, this legislation is far better than a debt ceiling increase with no spending reforms that the president first demanded, and is a step in the right direction as we continue working to rein in spending and control the debt and deficit.”

Cramer believes North Dakotans “want a change from the Democrats’ reckless spending” and figures this is a start.

Kevin Cramer
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota)

“This bill is a step in the right direction by restoring regular order to the appropriations process, providing transparency, clawing back unspent COVID money, ending the president’s deferral of student loan payments, and implementing substantive permitting reforms,” Cramer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The failure to raise the debt limit would have adversely affected markets and resulted in failure to pay benefits to military members, veterans and seniors, he said.

“Default is not an option, but neither is a blank check. This strikes the right balance, and I commend Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy for the cuts and reforms he achieved,” Cramer said. “Now it is time for Congress to build on this momentum by getting back to regular order, funding our national defense, and governing responsibly.”

The bill also was supported by senators in South Dakota and Minnesota, including John Thune, R-South Dakota; Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; and Tina Smith, D-Minnesota.

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
What To Read Next
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
Truck driver dies in Logan County after tire blows out
June 01, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Drew Wrigley.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota joins lawsuit against Biden administration following new border policies
June 01, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Mayville State sign logo tower.jpg
North Dakota
Mayville State President Brian Van Horn gets support from state higher-ed leaders
June 01, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4G1A0885copy.jpg
North Dakota
Debt ceiling deal 'far from perfect,' but it does have benefits for North Dakota, Rep. Kelly Armstrong says
May 31, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
60323wells1.jpg
Minnesota
Bemidji engineering academy founder creates spaces for Indigenous workers
June 02, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mathew Holding Eagle III / MPR News
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Sandman project 1 - Cutlines pending.jpg
Prairie Business
Project diversity can pay off
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter