Sen. Kevin Cramer on Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 report: 'Clearly, it was not a peaceful protest'

GRAND FORKS — During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” North Dakota U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer on Sunday said “nobody was supposed to be in the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, so there is not a single person “who is completely innocent of wrongdoing.”

It marked the latest comments from the senator about a broadcast earlier this month by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who at one point said those who breached the U.S. Capitol “were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.” Carlson aired the broadcast after being granted access to thousands of hours of video by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California.

In the week since, it has sparked a number of responses from members of Congress — representing both parties — who either wish to distance themselves from Carlson’s view or dispute it. Cramer, a Republican, has been among the most vocal, being quoted by a number of national news outlets.

“When you come into the chambers, when you start opening members' desks, when you stand up in their balcony, to somehow put that in the same category as permitted protest is just a lie,” Cramer last week told reporters, as quoted by CBS News.

Cramer appeared Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” not necessarily to discuss Jan. 6. Over the course of the eight-minute interview, he commented on national banking concerns, U.S. debt, and the 2024 candidacy of former President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Chuck Todd concluded the interview by referencing the Carlson report on Fox News. He told Cramer that the night before, former Vice President Mike Pence said that “what happened (on Jan. 6) was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Todd then asked Cramer: “Where do you come down? On Tucker Carlson’s side or on Mike Pence’s side?”

Cramer responded: “First of all, both sides can be right rhetorically, but the problem is that a four-hour stroll through the Capitol that is marred by a half-hour of rioting does not make it a peaceful protest.”

He said “not everybody that day is at the same level of crime,” but noted that more than 400 people have been prosecuted.

“So clearly, it was not a peaceful protest,” Cramer said.

North Dakota’s other two delegates have not been as universally quoted as Cramer in the wake of the Carlson broadcast, but Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong told Politico that the incident on Jan. 6 “was not a peaceful protest. It was not an insurrection. It was a riot that should have never happened and a lot of people share blame for that.”

The truth, Armstrong said, “is always messier than any narrative.”

On March 10, Armstrong told Fargo radio station WZFG The Flag that he believes all 41,000 hours of the Jan. 6 tapes should universally be released, with the exception of approximately 50 hours of video that could divulge security information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show’s host reminded Armstrong that Carlson mentioned Armstrong and others specifically for being critical of the Fox broadcast.

“I don’t think I was critical of him. I got asked if he should have the tapes and I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t have any problem with it,’ ” Armstrong said. “... If you want my honest answer, I think I was named in an article, and I’m not sure they read my quote, because I wasn’t critical.

“I was there. It was a riot. I saw the cops that had been beaten and bloodied and all of those things, and this is no offense to Tucker, but the answer is that even he only released, I don’t know, 12 minutes or 13 minutes. Nobody is getting a whole picture from that. It’s just messier than that. I mean, the Jan. 6 Committee sure didn’t tell a real picture on it,” Armstrong said.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven believes those involved with Jan. 6 must be “held accountable for their actions,” according to a statement from his office this week to the Grand Forks Herald.

“As far as the videos, the American people deserve transparency and the videos should be provided broadly to the public while maintaining security,” the statement read.

Hoeven is ready to move on, according to the statement.

“The senator believes Congress needs to move forward and focus on solving the challenges that impact families across the country, including securing the border and reducing inflation,” the statement read.

Cramer, too, believes there are other issues that need attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What frustrates me as much as anything is we’re talking about it again,” he said on "Meet the Press." “… We should be talking about the southern border … or we should be talking about China and the challenge it (presents). We should be talking about inflation and a budget that drives up deficits forever. Those are winning arguments for Republicans — not re-litigating Jan. 6, 2021.”