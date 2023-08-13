Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sen. John Hoeven, other senators concerned about reforms to Endangered Species Act

Hoeven and a number of other senators sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service outlining their concerns about plans to erase certain Trump-era changes to the ESA.

08xx23 Hoeven2.jpg
Sen. John Hoeven discusses the Space Development Agency's expansion bringing a satellite test center to Grand Forks Air Force Base at an event on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 7:54 AM

GRAND FORKS – Proposed reforms to the federal Endangered Species Act are ill-fitting and could endanger how North Dakotans do business, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said during a visit to Grand Forks.

Hoeven believes the ESA mandates don’t necessarily work well in places like North Dakota. Earlier this month, he and a number of other senators sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, outlining their concerns about plans to erase certain Trump-era changes to the ESA.

“They always want to come up with a federal one-size-fits-all and create a lot of regulations around it, so it’s not really workable,” Hoeven, R-N.D., told the Grand Forks Herald. “They will come and prescribe some endangered species mandate across the whole United States and it may not apply at all in a region like ours. When you look at our industries – agriculture and energy – it could make it really, really hard for us to do business.”

In the letter to the Fish and Wildlife Service – signed by Hoeven and fellow North Dakota Republican Kevin Cramer, among others – the senators express their concern with proposals issued by the agency.

“In 2019, the Trump Administration rightfully recognized the qualitative differences between threatened and endangered species. In doing so, FWS rescinded the prior ‘blanket rule’ that automatically granted endangered-level protections to species only listed as threatened,” the letter reads. “The existing rule provides for greater flexibility by ensuring FWS crafts guidelines for each threatened wildlife species on a case-by-case basis, ensuring only necessary prohibitions and restrictions are in place. Restoring the blanket rule will lead to more red tape and burdensome regulations.”

The senators also noted that a 2019 update “clarified the interagency consultation process and codified alternative consultation mechanisms to provide greater efficiency for how ESA consultations are conducted. The rule also established standards ensuring that effects analysis for proposed actions is limited only to ‘activities that are reasonably certain to occur’ and must be backed by ‘clear and substantial information.’”

The elimination of the clarifications, the senators claim, is that “one-size-fits-all” — in their words — approach benefits nobody.

In June, the Biden administration announced its plans to reinstate rules that protect certain animal and plant life. According to reporting from The Associated Press, the Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to bring back blanket protections for species that are newly classified as “threatened.” Similar wide-reaching protections were dropped by the Trump administration in 2019.

That blanket protection – without considering geographic and economic differences – is a problem, Hoeven said.

“That big, cumbersome, one-size-fits all federal regulation is really going to be a problem because it will be unworkable in so many parts of the country,” he said.

Hoeven said he’s heard complaints from North Dakotans, including landowners, as well as from other senators.

The intent of the senators’ letter – sent on Aug. 3 – is to urge a slowdown to fully consider the proposed rules and allow more time for comments. It also urges the administration to “prioritize efforts that empower private landowners and other stakeholders to achieve the goal of removing species from the ESA list.”

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, spoke on the Senate floor earlier this year in defense of increased EPA protections. He called the ESA “our best tool to address biodiversity loss in the United States.” He also said “we know biodiversity is worth preserving for many reasons, whether it be to protect human health, because of a moral imperative or to be good stewards for our one and only planet.”

He said “our federal agencies need more, not less flexibility to protect habitat.”

Hoeven said the House will overturn the new protections and “I think the Senate may. We’ll certainly try.” President Biden likely would veto the overturn, if successful.

“He may get it implemented for some period of time, but like a lot of these rules, if Congress doesn’t approve it, it could be changed and will be changed by the next administration. That depends on who it is, right?” Hoeven said.

