Search history reveals gunman’s chilling plot for mass carnage in Fargo, investigators say

FARGO — A Fargo man who killed a police officer last week searched online for articles about mass casualty incidents and the downtown street fair, suggesting to authorities he intended to open fire on thousands of people attending the event.

Investigators revealed more information during a Friday, July 21, news conference about 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, the gunman who killed 23-year-old Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin on Friday, July 14, at 25th Street and Ninth Avenue South in Fargo. Barakat also seriously injured officers Tyler Hawes and Andrew Dotas, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, who recently moved to Fargo.

From left, Fargo police officers Tyler Hawes, Zach Robinson, Jake Wallin and Andrew Dotas. Contributed / City of Fargo

Koswick and the two injured officers remain in the hospital. Dotas and Hawes were able to stand for the first time since the shooting on Thursday, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Officer Zach Robinson, who also responded to the routine crash before Barakat opened fired, shot and killed the gunman. Robinson was justified in killing Barakat, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Wednesday in crediting the officer with ending the threat of harm to others.

Wrigley also said Robinson was the “last man standing” between Barakat and a mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI found a computer in Barakat’s Bluemont Village Apartments unit, 2801 23rd Ave. S., Wrigley said Friday at Fargo City Hall. Barakat’s search history revealed he looked up “mass casualty events” and how to cause certain injuries, according to the attorney general.

The last article that appeared in his browser history was a KVRR article titled “Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair.”

Authorities said they don’t know why Barakat was planning the attack downtown or why he stopped to shoot officers Friday afternoon.

It's possible Barakat was waiting for an opportunity to create a distraction for officers, which would take their attention away from downtown, Wrigley said.

“We don’t see additional threat emanating from this incident,” the attorney general said Friday. North Dakota State's Attorney Mac Schneider and Zibolski echoed that sentiment.

The ambush

At 2:43 p.m., Koswick’s vehicle struck another vehicle that had multiple people in it.

Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes arrived at 2:49 p.m. It was minutes later that Barakat first appeared in surveillance footage from Big Top Bingo, Wrigley said. He was northbound on 25th Street.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, flanked by Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and assistant chief Travis Stefonowicz, speaks as an image of Mohamad Barakat is shown on the video boards during a news conference at Fargo City Hall on Friday, July 21, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Barakat turned off the street, circled the block and parked near the crash for a few minutes before leaving, crossing Ninth Avenue, and parking in the Big Top Bingo parking lot, Wrigley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he left that lot, he continued circling the area and was off surveillance footage for a few minutes before parking for the last time in a parking lot adjacent to the crash.

At 3:03 p.m., Robinson and Wallin arrived at the scene, Wrigley said, and the southernmost vehicle involved in the crash parked one spot away from Barakat shortly after.

Barakat had spray-painted the back windows of his car black, preventing anyone from seeing inside, Wrigley said.

The occupants of the vehicle got out and began taking photos of the damage to their car. Koswick moved to the sidewalk, and her vehicle remained on the street.

Wallin, Dotas and Hawes began approaching the vehicle next to Barakat’s, Wrigley said, and they could not see the long rifle next to him on the seat. Robinson remained on the street, on the far side of Koswick’s car from Barakat.

When the officers were 10 to 15 feet from his vehicle, Barakat opened fire on the officers through his window, Wrigley said. With a double clip, he had the chance to fire 60 rounds rapidly.

“It appears Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is the first struck,” Wrigley said. “But in rapid succession, Dotas and Hawes are hit.”

In that moment, “I don’t know if there is a more lonely person on Earth than Officer Robinson,” Wrigley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson, with two clips each containing 17 bullets, began exchanging fire with Barakat after the other three officers were shot, the attorney general said. Barakat was not hit in the first barrage and exited his vehicle.

Koswick tried to run away, but Barakat shifted his attention from Robinson to fire at her, striking her twice, he said.

“She’s down immediately, severely injured,” Wrigley said.

Robinson then shot the long rifle and Barakat, disabling the gun and knocking the shooter to the ground, Wrigley said. The officer gave Barakat 16 instructions to drop his gun as he approached the man on the ground.

Robinson shot Barakat again when he did not comply, then radioed in that officers were down, Wrigley said. Robinson walked around Barakat’s vehicle and gave a final command for the shooter to drop the gun before he “neutralizes” Barakat, Wrigley said.

Another officer arrived on the scene and, under Robinson’s direction, handcuffed Barakat, who was still moving, Wrigley said.

“It is difficult to overstate … how outgunned Officer Robinson was,” Wrigley said. “But he was never outmanned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations

Authorities looking through Barakat’s computer and phone found he had no social media presence and little interaction with other people, Wrigley said.

He has family in the United States, the attorney general said, adding they are not local and did not frequently communicate with Barakat.

His search history included “mass shooting events” and ways to injure people, Wrigley said. “The searches, I know, go back a few years,” Wrigley said, at least into 2018.

Barakat also searched for “area events … where there are crowds,” Wrigley said.

Barakat’s last search was at 10:30 p.m. on July 13, when he read a KVRR article titled “Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair,” Wrigley said.

“There wouldn’t have been enough emergency personnel within a three-state area” if Barakat had continued to the street fair and carried out his apparent plan, Wrigley said.

Wrigley said Barakat was "practicing his shooting skills" in the hours before the ambush, Wrigley said.

Surveillance footage showed Barakat leaving his apartment, which is about 2 miles south of the crash site, while pulling a suitcase behind him on the afternoon of July 14. Authorities later found that suitcase to be filled with weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators found guns, ammunition and other items in the car of Mohamad Barakat after his shootout with Fargo police on July 14, 2023. Contributed / City of Fargo

Wrigley said Barakat had no way of knowing the crash happened before he drove up to it. Police did not find a scanner in Barakat’s vehicle, and he had not downloaded a phone app for listening to dispatch traffic.

Before the shooting, Barakat loaded his vehicle with three long rifles, four handguns, two knives, three gas canisters, two propane tanks filled with tannerite and more than 1,800 .223-caliber bullets. Investigators also found a homemade hand grenade and multiple magazines in Barakat’s tactical vest, which was in the car.

Two of the rifles had scopes, and one had a binary trigger, Wrigley said. That trigger, which was on the gun he used to shoot at officers, has the option to fire one bullet when the trigger is pulled and a second round when the trigger is released.

After the shooting, the bomb squad was called in, and the explosive-detecting dog alerted on both Barakat’s vehicle and at his apartment.

Three canisters of gasoline and two propane tanks, which were filled with tannerite, were found in Mohamad Barakat's car. Contributed / City of Fargo

The propane tanks filled with tannerite, an explosive commonly used for target practice, were detonated by authorities, Wrigley said. There was enough explosive material to "disintegrate" the propane tanks, he said.

Hand grenade components were found in Barakat's apartment, Wrigley said.

Forum editor Kaity Young contributed to this report.

Check back for updates as this story develops.