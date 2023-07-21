6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News North Dakota

Search history reveals gunman’s chilling plot for mass carnage in Fargo, investigators say

Information found on Mohamad Barakat's computer made it clear to investigators that he was planning a mass casualty incident in Fargo

072223.N.FF.ShootingPresser
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks while recapping the events of July 14 as North Dakota States Attorney Mac Schneider listens during a news conference at Fargo City Hall on Friday, July 21, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
Today at 12:10 PM

FARGO — A Fargo man who killed a police officer last week searched online for articles about mass casualty incidents and the downtown street fair, suggesting to authorities he intended to open fire on thousands of people attending the event.

Investigators revealed more information during a Friday, July 21, news conference about 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, the gunman who killed 23-year-old Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin on Friday, July 14, at 25th Street and Ninth Avenue South in Fargo. Barakat also seriously injured officers Tyler Hawes and Andrew Dotas, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, who recently moved to Fargo.

4officercomposite-1.jpg
From left, Fargo police officers Tyler Hawes, Zach Robinson, Jake Wallin and Andrew Dotas.
Contributed / City of Fargo

Koswick and the two injured officers remain in the hospital. Dotas and Hawes were able to stand for the first time since the shooting on Thursday, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Officer Zach Robinson, who also responded to the routine crash before Barakat opened fired, shot and killed the gunman. Robinson was justified in killing Barakat, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Wednesday in crediting the officer with ending the threat of harm to others.

Wrigley also said Robinson was the “last man standing” between Barakat and a mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI found a computer in Barakat’s Bluemont Village Apartments unit, 2801 23rd Ave. S., Wrigley said Friday at Fargo City Hall. Barakat’s search history revealed he looked up “mass casualty events” and how to cause certain injuries, according to the attorney general.

The last article that appeared in his browser history was a KVRR article titled “Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair.”

Authorities said they don’t know why Barakat was planning the attack downtown or why he stopped to shoot officers Friday afternoon.

It's possible Barakat was waiting for an opportunity to create a distraction for officers, which would take their attention away from downtown, Wrigley said.

“We don’t see additional threat emanating from this incident,” the attorney general said Friday. North Dakota State's Attorney Mac Schneider and Zibolski echoed that sentiment.

The ambush

At 2:43 p.m., Koswick’s vehicle struck another vehicle that had multiple people in it.

Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes arrived at 2:49 p.m. It was minutes later that Barakat first appeared in surveillance footage from Big Top Bingo, Wrigley said. He was northbound on 25th Street.

072223.N.FF.ShootingPresser
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, flanked by Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and assistant chief Travis Stefonowicz, speaks as an image of Mohamad Barakat is shown on the video boards during a news conference at Fargo City Hall on Friday, July 21, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum

Barakat turned off the street, circled the block and parked near the crash for a few minutes before leaving, crossing Ninth Avenue, and parking in the Big Top Bingo parking lot, Wrigley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he left that lot, he continued circling the area and was off surveillance footage for a few minutes before parking for the last time in a parking lot adjacent to the crash.

At 3:03 p.m., Robinson and Wallin arrived at the scene, Wrigley said, and the southernmost vehicle involved in the crash parked one spot away from Barakat shortly after.

Barakat had spray-painted the back windows of his car black, preventing anyone from seeing inside, Wrigley said.

The occupants of the vehicle got out and began taking photos of the damage to their car. Koswick moved to the sidewalk, and her vehicle remained on the street.

Wallin, Dotas and Hawes began approaching the vehicle next to Barakat’s, Wrigley said, and they could not see the long rifle next to him on the seat. Robinson remained on the street, on the far side of Koswick’s car from Barakat.

When the officers were 10 to 15 feet from his vehicle, Barakat opened fire on the officers through his window, Wrigley said. With a double clip, he had the chance to fire 60 rounds rapidly.

“It appears Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is the first struck,” Wrigley said. “But in rapid succession, Dotas and Hawes are hit.”

In that moment, “I don’t know if there is a more lonely person on Earth than Officer Robinson,” Wrigley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson, with two clips each containing 17 bullets, began exchanging fire with Barakat after the other three officers were shot, the attorney general said. Barakat was not hit in the first barrage and exited his vehicle.

Koswick tried to run away, but Barakat shifted his attention from Robinson to fire at her, striking her twice, he said.

“She’s down immediately, severely injured,” Wrigley said.

Robinson then shot the long rifle and Barakat, disabling the gun and knocking the shooter to the ground, Wrigley said. The officer gave Barakat 16 instructions to drop his gun as he approached the man on the ground.

Robinson shot Barakat again when he did not comply, then radioed in that officers were down, Wrigley said. Robinson walked around Barakat’s vehicle and gave a final command for the shooter to drop the gun before he “neutralizes” Barakat, Wrigley said.

Another officer arrived on the scene and, under Robinson’s direction, handcuffed Barakat, who was still moving, Wrigley said.

“It is difficult to overstate … how outgunned Officer Robinson was,” Wrigley said. “But he was never outmanned.”

READ THE LATEST ON THE JULY 14 SHOOTING:
Police-Shooting.7.71423.jpg
Fargo
InForum, WDAY-TV will livestream 10:30 a.m. Friday press conference about Fargo shooting
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will host the press conference along with other investigators and law enforcement.
15h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Fowzia Adde, and Terry Hogan at memorial.jpg
North Dakota
Fargo Muslims condemn 'evil' gunman, refuse to help bury him
"It is a sad time in our community because we’ve been trying to work hard to fit in, you know, to melt in the pot," said Fowzia Adde of the Immigrant Development Center in Moorhead.
17h ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Man in dark pants and dark shirt stands solemnly between a gray brick building he owns and flags and other memorabilia
North Dakota
Eyewitnesses share chilling, up-close details of Fargo police shooting
Sajid Ghauri and Vicki Brasel saw the gunman and direct aftermath of the police officer shootings on July 14 from their businesses in south Fargo.
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley along with Mayor Tim Mahoney, Police Chief Dave Zibolski and others during a press conference on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. On the monitor is a picture of the weapons that Mohamad Barakat.jpg
Opinion
McFeely: One of worst days in Fargo's history was going to be much, much worse
Shooter Mohamad Barakat was armed with guns, ammunition and a grenade. He was apparently headed to downtown Fargo to cause 'carnage'
1d ago
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
guns.jpg
Fargo
Ambush of Fargo police could have been start of community mass shooting, attorney general says
"In the wake of Mohamad Barakat's murderous, unprovoked attack, Officer Robinson's use of force was reasonable, justified and, in all ways, it was lawful," said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
1d ago
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
dirksen
Fargo
'What they saw was horrific': Impact of deadly police ambush on firefighters who watched it
Three firefighters were in the process of leaving the scene of a routine crash. Moments later, they were working to save the lives of three Fargo police officers and an innocent woman.
2d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
IMG_0605.jpg
Fargo
Employers of woman shot during July 14 shooting say she is more worried about the officers
A fundraiser will start Thursday, July 27, and runs throughout the weekend at both United States Axe Throwing and Fargo Billiards and Gastropub.
2d ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Jake Wallin 2.jpg
North Dakota
Funeral set in Minnesota for slain Fargo police officer; public Fargo memorial service in the works
A service for Jake Wallin, shot and killed in the line of duty, will be held in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, followed by a public service in Fargo sometime next week.
2d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
071823.N.FF.WallinDecals
North Dakota
Fundraisers, tributes for Fargo police grow quickly after deadly shooting
Decals and blue bulbs are available for the public to show their support.
3d ago
 · 
By  Wendy Reuer
lightbulbs.png
Fargo
Fargo area hardware stores running out of blue lightbulbs
Employees say it's a sign of the community's support for Fargo police.
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Leier
blooddonations.PNG
Health
Vitalant Blood Donation Centers need blood donations
WDAY News reporter Sara Bien-Aime tells us how your donations will help prevent treatment delays for patients who need life-saving transfusions.
3d ago
 · 
By  Anne Sara Bien-Aime
071823.N.FF.ShootingFolo
North Dakota
Investigators tight-lipped on fatal Fargo shooting; here's what authorities are — and are not — saying
Questions remain on the motive behind the shooting, how the gunman obtained the weapon and what role, if any, the crash played in the incident.
3d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations

Authorities looking through Barakat’s computer and phone found he had no social media presence and little interaction with other people, Wrigley said.

He has family in the United States, the attorney general said, adding they are not local and did not frequently communicate with Barakat.

His search history included “mass shooting events” and ways to injure people, Wrigley said. “The searches, I know, go back a few years,” Wrigley said, at least into 2018.

Barakat also searched for “area events … where there are crowds,” Wrigley said.

Barakat’s last search was at 10:30 p.m. on July 13, when he read a KVRR article titled “Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair,” Wrigley said.

“There wouldn’t have been enough emergency personnel within a three-state area” if Barakat had continued to the street fair and carried out his apparent plan, Wrigley said.

Wrigley said Barakat was "practicing his shooting skills" in the hours before the ambush, Wrigley said.

Surveillance footage showed Barakat leaving his apartment, which is about 2 miles south of the crash site, while pulling a suitcase behind him on the afternoon of July 14. Authorities later found that suitcase to be filled with weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

guns.jpg
Investigators found guns, ammunition and other items in the car of Mohamad Barakat after his shootout with Fargo police on July 14, 2023.
Contributed / City of Fargo

Wrigley said Barakat had no way of knowing the crash happened before he drove up to it. Police did not find a scanner in Barakat’s vehicle, and he had not downloaded a phone app for listening to dispatch traffic.

Before the shooting, Barakat loaded his vehicle with three long rifles, four handguns, two knives, three gas canisters, two propane tanks filled with tannerite and more than 1,800 .223-caliber bullets. Investigators also found a homemade hand grenade and multiple magazines in Barakat’s tactical vest, which was in the car.

Two of the rifles had scopes, and one had a binary trigger, Wrigley said. That trigger, which was on the gun he used to shoot at officers, has the option to fire one bullet when the trigger is pulled and a second round when the trigger is released.

After the shooting, the bomb squad was called in, and the explosive-detecting dog alerted on both Barakat’s vehicle and at his apartment.

Bomb Materials.JPG
Three canisters of gasoline and two propane tanks, which were filled with tannerite, were found in Mohamad Barakat's car.
Contributed / City of Fargo

The propane tanks filled with tannerite, an explosive commonly used for target practice, were detonated by authorities, Wrigley said. There was enough explosive material to "disintegrate" the propane tanks, he said.

Hand grenade components were found in Barakat's apartment, Wrigley said.

Forum editor Kaity Young contributed to this report.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
April Baumgarten joined The Forum in February 2019 as an investigative reporter. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, N.D., where her family raises Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
What To Read Next
a historical newpaper clipping showing the remains of an exploded building
The Vault
Minot explosion 'resembled ... an atomic bomb'
5h ago
 · 
By  Merry Helm, Prairie Public
Fatal Crash
North Dakota
Binford, North Dakota, man dies in motorcycle crash
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
NDSU Bison Strides Program
North Dakota
NDSU offers horsemanship program for veterans
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sukil.jpg
College
UND lands quarterback prospect from Wisconsin
20h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
wood gavel with American flag in background
Minnesota
Rape charges dropped against Duluth caregiver
55m ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Lourdes vs. Lake City Football
Prep
Lake City wide receiver Keegan Ryan commits to UND
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Marie Eklund.jpeg
Members Only
Minnesota
50 years of service to the community at the Roseau County Fair
5h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly