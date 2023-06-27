Sanford delivered human torso to medical waste facility in Fargo, lawsuit alleges

FARGO — A medical waste company is suing Sanford Health after the hospital’s staff allegedly delivered a human torso to the company’s waste facility in Fargo.

Texas-based Monarch Waste Technologies filed the breach of contract lawsuit last week in Cass County District Court against Sanford Health and the hospital company's Health Environmental Services. The medical waste company also alleged Sanford trespassed on its property and improperly removed significant waste from the facility. It’s unclear how much money Monarch is seeking.

In a statement to The Forum on Tuesday, Sanford said, "This lawsuit is the unfortunate result of Monarch’s demonstrated inability to perform waste disposal services it had contractually agreed to perform. HESI denies the allegations made by Monarch, will soon be filing claims of its own against Monarch, and otherwise looks forward to defending itself in this case.”

Sanford’s Health Environmental Services division entered into a 10-year agreement with Monarch in September 2020 that would allow a Monarch medical waste treatment and disposal facility to operate in Fargo, according to a civil complaint. The companies also drew up a commercial building lease agreement.

Sanford would deliver medical waste to the facility in proper packaging with labeling, the complaint said. Monarch retained the right to inspect any waste before accepting it, according to court documents.

Sanford previously incinerated medical waste, but that stopped in November 2018 after the health care company failed to meet emissions standards, the lawsuit said. It turned to Monarch which processed the waste in New Mexico before opening the Fargo site, the complaint said.

Health Environmental Services delivered a human torso in a plastic container to the Monarch facility on March 3, the civil complaint said. A Sanford employee “accepted” and signed the waste manifest on behalf of Monarch, the complaint said.

Monarch didn’t know about the signature at the time, and a waste facility employee discovered the torso on March 7 after noticing a “rotten and putrid smell,” the complaint said. Monarch filed a waste rejection form with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

“No official, senior or otherwise, from HES or Sanford acknowledged, apologized or otherwise communicated with (Monarch) regarding the delivery of the torso,” the complaint said. “The torso simply disappeared at some point without prior or subsequent notice to (Monarch).”

It's unclear to whom the torso belonged, why it was separated from the rest of the body and why it was taken to the facility.

The relationship between Monarch and Human Environmental Services soured after that, the lawsuit said. Sanford staff went into the facility without notice on March 8, despite agreements that said the health care company is supposed to give 24-hour notice, the complaint said. Sanford employees ignored Monarch instructions not to take waste from the facility, the complaint said.

Monarch alleged Sanford took ”egregious” steps that would allow it to renege the contract and caused reputational and regulatory harm to the waste company, the complaint said. That included allegations of taking actions to “falsely show” Monarch mismanaged the treatment facility, delivering the human torso in violation of state law and cutting water supply to a boiler on March 9 without notice, a move Monarch said put lives at risk.

The lawsuit mentioned a July 2022 incident when Monarch was forced to repackage about 80% of the waste Sanford delivered because it was not sealed properly in containers, the complaint said. Monarch noted continued complaints in its lawsuit.

Monarch alleged Sanford’s Health Environmental Services accessed the facility “to orchestrate a scheme” to make it appear Monarch failed to “maintain an orderly facility and properly dispose of medical waste,” the civil suit said.

That included staging photographs in late February after a Sanford employee allegedly removed waste from containers and spread it on the floor, according to the lawsuit. Sanford used the photos in an April 28 notice of termination for the contract.

The hospital also failed to cover expenses related to a $6 million loan obtained by Monarch to run the Fargo facility, the complaint said.

The hospital company showed “a complete disregard for the terms of the contracts,” according to the complaint.

Monarch CEO David Cardenas did not respond to messages left by The Forum.