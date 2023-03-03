99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Grand Forks woman killed in rollover crash in Walsh County

The crash, which injured two others, occurred Thursday evening

vehicle-crash.jpg
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 05:01 AM

MINTO — A Grand Forks woman was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a crash in northeast North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on Walsh County Road, 8 miles east of Minto.

The Highway Patrol said a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Dominic Billmeier, 23, of Chatfield, Minnesota, was headed north when it rolled. Two female passengers were ejected, one of whom died.

Billmeier suffered moderate injuries, and Karisa Lunski, 25, of Minto, suffered serious injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. The name of the other passenger — listed as 23 years old and from Grand Forks — will be released later, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_1871.JPG
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers look to water down voter-approved term limits
March 03, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
030423.N.FF.LegacyFundWEB.jpg
North Dakota
Are North Dakota's leaders spending the Legacy Fund too freely? One ex-governor thinks so
March 03, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
030123.N.FF.BOOKBANS
North Dakota
'Egregious overreach': Librarians could risk jail time over ND book ban bills targeting sexual material
March 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen