Grand Forks woman killed in rollover crash in Walsh County

MINTO — A Grand Forks woman was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a crash in northeast North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on Walsh County Road, 8 miles east of Minto.

The Highway Patrol said a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Dominic Billmeier, 23, of Chatfield, Minnesota, was headed north when it rolled. Two female passengers were ejected, one of whom died.

Billmeier suffered moderate injuries, and Karisa Lunski, 25, of Minto, suffered serious injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. The name of the other passenger — listed as 23 years old and from Grand Forks — will be released later, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said charges are pending.