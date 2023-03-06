Resolution would repeal property tax levy funding UND’s medical school, other funding paths may be available

BISMARCK – Members of the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee heard testimony on Monday regarding a resolution to repeal a statewide property tax levy that has served as a source of funding for UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, which the school’s dean believes can be funded through other sources, if necessary.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4019 seeks to repeal section 10, article 10 of the Constitution of North Dakota, which imposes a statewide property tax levy of one mill, or $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. If passed, the resolution would then proceed to North Dakota voters for consideration on the 2024 general election ballot.

The resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, believes the decision over whether to fund the school of medicine’s budget through a tax levy should be made by North Dakota’s voters, and other funding mechanisms, such as the state’s higher education budget, may be available.

“From my perspective, it’s just a matter of policy,” Kannianen said during Monday’s committee meeting. “It makes more sense to fund it at the state level — general fund and so forth — instead of having property taxes pay for part of the medical school.”

Kannianen said the property tax levy generates approximately $5.5 million in annual revenue for the medical school.

Dr. Joshua Wynne, dean of UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the mill levy has been used to fund the school since the 1970s. According to Wynne, revenue from the mill levy represents approximately 5% of the school’s biennial budget.

“To the best of my understanding, the mill levy has been part of our funding for almost 50 years,” said Wynne. “It relates back to the 1970s when the school transitioned from a two-year school to a four-year school. It’s my understanding that this was the mechanism the Legislature used to fund it.”

Wynne said he will be testifying before the Education and Environment Division of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday about the medical school’s budget and plans to address the resolution. He said he is confident the Legislature will work with the school to address the gap in funding should the resolution become law.

“I think this is about the funding mechanism, not the funding itself,” said Wynne. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to work something out, so that alternate sources of funding — presumably appropriated — are used for this purpose.”

Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said the resolution offers an opportunity to debate the merits of using property taxes to fund the medical school’s budget, versus using the higher education budget.

“This is one opportunity to hear from people who talk about property taxes back home,” said Meyer. “We really don’t have much of an opportunity to address property taxes at the state level, considering it’s a political subdivision issue most of the time. Senator Kannianen said this is something we should talk about, where the state could remove the mill and we fund it through the higher ed budget. I thought that was a pretty reasonable discussion.”

Donnell Presky, government and public relations specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties, testified in favor of the resolution, arguing that it is not the Legislature’s job to levy property taxes.

“This is the only property tax item that is collected by counties that isn’t going toward the local good,” said Presky. “We support this resolution, and think that it’ll help with education on property taxes and what they’re for.”