Red River in Grand Forks reaches minor flood stage as tributaries continue to crest

GRAND FORKS – The Red River of the North in Grand Forks has passed the threshold for minor flooding, as tributaries in North Dakota and Minnesota continue to crest.

A reading at the Grand Forks river gauge at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, showed the river at 30.3 feet, with minor flooding starting at 28 feet. A river forecast issued on Tuesday morning predicted the river will continue to steadily rise, passing the moderate flood stage of 40 feet during the weekend.

In a National Weather Service flood update on Tuesday, forecasters said in the northern valley, the Red River is expected to crest sometime next week, with more northern locations like Drayton and Pembina seeing crests in early May. Moderate to major flooding is expected along most of the mainstem Red River.

Meanwhile, most Minnesota tributaries of the Red River have crested. The one Minnesota tributary that remains on the rise is the Snake River in Alvarado, which is forecast to rise above the minor flood stage sometime on Wednesday.

In North Dakota, Goose River at Hillsboro is still rising and the Pembina River at Neche remains high.

Two systems moving over the region this week are expected to bring some rain. On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning,most areas will receive a tenth to quarter of an inch of liquid precipitation, said Amanda Lee, service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. Some areas could see up to a half inch, depending on if any thunderstorms develop. In some northern areas, that precipitation could come in the form of snow.

A system later in the week, from Thursday to Friday, could bring another quarter to half inch of liquid precipitation to the region, but has the potential to bring more snow than rain.

“Nobody wants the snow, obviously, but if more precipitation falls as snow than rain, that is definitely good for the ongoing flood situation,” Lee said.

Tributaries in northern Minnesota, like the Two Rivers River in Hallock, are more sensitive to precipitation than some more southern tributaries because of recent snowmelt.

“So runoff from any precipitation, be it rain instead of snow, it’s a little more sensitive in this area,” Jim Kaiser, warning coordination meteorologist, said.

However, the North Dakota side is expected to see more precipitation, he said.

Tuesday’s river forecasts include expected precipitation until Wednesday morning, but do not take into account precipitation later in the week.

On Monday, April 17, ice jams caused the Red Lake River in Crookston to rise to 22.3 feet, above the moderate flood stage of 20 feet. It is forecast to decline over the next week.

“It looks like Croookston should be out of the woods now, except for the potential of some more ice impacts,” Lee said. “It looks like the flood wave is nearing Fisher at this point.”

There is not a river level gauge in Fisher.

Lauren Castillo, a hydrologic technician with the USGS, wades through floodwater in Minto, ND, Monday, April 17, 2023 after walking to the river gauge on a bridge in the background to confirm readings from the gauge at the bridge. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In Hallock, the Two Rivers River has hovered above the moderate flood stage since Saturday, but is forecast to slowly start declining over the next week.

The Goose River in Hillsboro is expected to crest sometime on Thursday around 13 feet. Moderate flooding begins at 13 feet.

Neche continues to experience major flooding, with the Pembina River consistently hovering just above 20 feet as ice jams keep water levels high. Major flooding for the Pembina River at Neche starts at 20.5 feet. A Tuesday morning flood outlook shows similar water levels continuing through the end of the week.

Grand Forks area

In Greater Grand Forks, reaching the minor flood stage prompted the closure of the south end pedestrian bridge on Tuesday morning. East Grand Forks crews closed the north end pedestrian bridge last week.

Water has started to affect some of the lower trails on the Greenway, said a City of Grand Forks news release on Tuesday.

There are several vehicles parked in the lower parking lot on River Boat Road “that appear to have been there long term,” the city of Grand Forks said in a news release.

The owners are asked to prepare to move their vehicles, because the parking lot will be impacted by rising flood waters in the near future, the release said.

In addition to the river levels continuing to slowly rise, the city has also dealt with overland flooding. On April 14 crews closed North 55th Street on the west end of the city from University Avenue to Sixth Avenue North due to overland flooding from a nearby field. Grand Forks Public Information Officer John Bernstrom said the road was reopened on April 15.

As part of the city’s flood protection system overland flooding is alleviated with the English Coulee diversion channel, which diverts water around the city when water levels in English Coulee rise.

“So we can control the amount of water that goes into the English Coulee so we don’t have backups from that,” Bernstrom said.

A local emergency was declared by Mayor Brandon Bochenski in Grand Forks on April 10. Bernstrom said this allows money spent on overtime of city crews and damage caused from the flood to be reimbursable.

“It is strictly a bookkeeping measure,” he said.

Bernstrom said city staff have been meeting to go over flood preparation, and a flood update meeting was held for the residents of the Shadyridge and Adams Drive neighborhoods last week to go over emergency preparations in the area.

Overall, Bernstrom said flood preparation in Grand Forks is a team effort.

“It is a team effort, but I’d rather do it this way than as I’m looking at our friends down in Fargo who are in the process of filling sandbags and calling for volunteers. We don’t have to do any of that and thank goodness we don’t," he said.

All information regarding 2023 flood planning can be found online at www.grandforksgov.com/flood . This includes information about road closures, sandbag pick up and all news releases.

River and overland flooding in northwestern North Dakota has caused road closures, including U.S. Highway 81 from Minto to Grafton. Stay up to date with North Dakota and Minnesota road conditions at https://www.grandforksherald.com/north-dakota-road-conditions and https://www.grandforksherald.com/minnesota-road-conditions .