Public libraries in region still figuring out next steps moving forward following passage of House Bill 1205

GRAND FORKS – For staff at Grand Forks Public Library and Lake Region Public Library in Devils Lake, the next steps moving forward following the passage of House Bill 1205 are still being determined.

Tonya Palmer, the information services supervisor at Grand Forks Public Library, said at this point in time the North Dakota Library Association has been looking at how the bill could be interpreted and what the next steps are for libraries in the state.

Librarians in the region have previously shared their concern on the bill’s vague language and how that could impact day-to-day operations, specifically how much material librarians may have to sift through.

Kerrianne Boetcher, the NDLA president, said the association has been working on helping libraries get clarification on the language of the bill, along with what the required compliance report will entail.

“We do have people reaching out to legislative management and the attorney general to get some clarification on what a couple of things mean,” Boetcher said. “And then we’re trying to see if we can get a template for the report that has to be submitted by next May to legislative management. (And) see if we can find some sample policies or procedures the libraries can kind of go off of.”

House Bill 1205 was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum on April 25. The bill – introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson – seeks to remove or relocate "explicit sexual material" from children's collections in public libraries.

The bill defines "explicit sexual material" as "any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

A compliance report will be required from each public library to indicate “the implementation of collection development and relocation of materials policies.”

Library directors in the region previously shared the policies already in place to vet potentially obscene material at their libraries. While patrons can fill out forms if they don’t want a particular material in the library, Palmer said it has been “incredibly rare” for the Grand Forks Public Library to receive one of those forms.

Another related bill, Senate Bill 2360, was also introduced during the past legislative session, but ultimately was vetoed by Burgum. The Senate voted to override the veto, but that effort failed in the House.

Senate Bill 2360 – introduced by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan – sought to amend the North Dakota Century Code to prohibit “the willful display of obscene materials at newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as part of the general public.” The amended bill would also have made violators guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

The failure of Senate Bill 2360 being signed into law is a relief to Maddie Cummings, the director of the Lake Region Public Library, though she’s not surprised one of the two bills passed.

“(Senate Bill) 2360 was obviously the more concerning bill and so (I’m) very happy that one did not pass,” she said. Unfortunately, I can’t say that I was surprised just based on conversations with my own representatives in District 15. And watching and reading the testimony that was submitted for the hearings on these various bills.”

Cummings said the past legislative session was the most targeted toward public libraries not only in the state, but across the nation – something that concerns Cummings for the next legislative session.

“The fact that they were even seriously debating, that they tried to pass 2360 and that it had to be vetoed. All those things. That's definitely concerning for the next legislative session,” she said.

Both Grand Forks and Lake Region Public Libraries set up book ban displays during the session to let people know what books would be targeted under the bills. Cummings and Palmer said in general they heard surprise from patrons on what was being targeted along with support for the libraries.

Boetcher said education has also been a big part in showing people, for example, the process of how public libraries select books.

“It’s opened a lot of room for discussion,” she said. "If you don’t understand something just ask us. We’re more than willing to talk about what all we do.”

Moving forward, Palmer and Cummings said they hope the past legislative session has highlighted public libraries and will garner support. With more foot traffic at Lake Region Public Library because of the summer months, Cummings said the library is using this time to make people aware of what the local library offers.

“We're using that to really kind of continue to say look at what your library's doing for you. You can also look at all the things that are offered. And please remember that as we are moving forward and maybe needing some public voices and opinions,” she said. “We're just very fortunate that we hear much more praise than any sort of criticism. So we’ll hopefully continue on that trend.”