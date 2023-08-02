Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Police interviewed Fargo shooter about guns, propane tanks after fire call

The Fargo Fire Department has released the report detailing what first responders saw inside Mohamad Barakat's apartment that spurred them to call police

unnamed (6).jpg
Fargo firefighters respond to 4255 Ninth Ave. Circle S. on Sept. 6, 2022.
Jacob Anderson / WDAY
Kevin Wallevand
By Kevin Wallevand
Today at 4:26 PM

FARGO — Fargo police talked to Mohamad Barakat about his arsenal of weapons and propane tanks in his apartment less than a year before he opened fire on police on 25th Street South in Fargo.

As WDAY News reported a week ago, Fargo firefighters were called to the apartment of Mohamad Barakat for a kitchen fire on Sept. 6, 2022.

A report WDAY News received Wednesday, Aug. 2, through an open records request details what firefighters saw inside Barakat's apartment that led them to quickly call Fargo police.

The call started as a typical report of smoke in an apartment.

"Possible structure fire at 4255 Ninth Ave. Circle S. Caller said to send the fire department — something wrong in the kitchen," a dispatcher said to firefighters responding to the 911 call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call quickly escalated. In the fire department report obtained by WDAY News, Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness wrote:

"As I looked across the unit, I noticed what appeared to be a significant amount of gun ammunition. Crews pointed me in the direction of the bedroom where I found a 20 lb propane cylinder next to the bed."

"You guys want to set up ventilation? We're doing a primary search," a firefighter on scene said over the radio.

Inside, firefighters were concerned about what they saw.

"There were multiple 'assault style' rifles within view. There was also a propane tank in the kitchen, next to the stove. Also a funnel, blender and items for measuring purposes," Ness wrote in the report.

That prompted firefighters to call for backup.

"Do you have a PD (police) assigned to this call?" Ness asked dispatchers over the radio.

Dispatch indicated that police had been contacted and asked to respond to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Maybe call on your phone and expedite that call," Ness said.

Firefighters appeared suspicious about the two propane tanks, as the "individual (Barakat) did not own a grill," he wrote in the report.

Fargo police interviewed Barakat, who said he owned 10 guns and 6,000 rounds of ammo.

Police determined "everything was legal," according to the fire department report. Fargo firefighters said they reached out to police based on "the high capacity magazines, guns, and propane tanks with no means of using them, without a grill."

The fire report was previously not publicly available because the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was using it as part of their investigation into the shooting along 25th Street.

READ THE LATEST ON THE JULY 14 SHOOTING:
mohamed barakat.PNG
Columns
Port: Mohamad Barakat wasn't motivated by a binary trigger
It's easy to talk about rifles and triggers; it's harder to plumb the depths of depravity at the heart of the decision to murder children and families en masse.
4d ago
 · 
By  Rob Port
Barakat.JPG
Fargo
Police visited home of Fargo shooter in 2021 following concerns about guns and threats
Concerns about Mohamad Barakat's mental state by an anonymous complainant led to Fargo police visiting him two years ago this month. Barakat shot at officers at a car crash scene July 14, 2023.
5d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial
North Dakota
Fargo community shares memories of Jake Wallin in tribute to fallen 'hero'
“Jake Wallin will forever be my hero,” injured Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes said from his hospital bed. “I hate that he had to make the sacrifice, but he saved my life that day,"
6d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
dispatcher
Fargo
Thin gold line holding strong after deadly police ambush in Fargo
Dispatchers are considered the thin gold line, symbolizing their loyalty and strength to police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Jake Wallin.jpg
North Dakota
Body cam video shows slain Fargo officer was 'nanosecond' away from firing on gunman
Officer Jake Wallin is seen unholstering his weapon in the video, according to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Solders6dogs.jpg
Fargo
Fargo Officer Jake Wallin's legacy living on through Minnesota nonprofit
After family asked for Fargo Police Department Officer Jake Wallin's memorials to be directed to the nonprofit organization Soldier's 6, they've been inundated with donations.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
guns.jpg
Exclusive
North Dakota
North Dakota wrote exception into state law for binary trigger used by Fargo shooter
Lawmakers said they wanted to clarify that the device was legal. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the binary trigger effectively turned Mohamad Barakat's long rifle in a machine gun.
Jul 24
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Robinson, Zach (Fargo Police).jpg
Fargo
Woman starts online fundraiser to benefit Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson
"I'm not a crier and I would cry. I'm indebted to this young man," says Fargoan Becky Folden.
Jul 23
 · 
By  Kris Kerzman
072223.N.FF.WallinFuneral
North Dakota
Full video: The funeral for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Officer Jake Wallin was killed in the line of duty during a July 14 shooting in Fargo. His funeral was held Saturday in Pequot Lakes, Minn.
Jul 22
 · 
By  WDAY News
Jim Shaw
Columns
Shaw: A dark day in Fargo
"What we do know is that Jake Wallin, the officer killed at just 23 years old, was an impressive young man," columnist Jim Shaw writes. "He did make a difference. We pray for his family."
Jul 22
 · 
By  Jim Shaw
Scott Hennen.jpg
Columns
Hennen: Let's be worthy of the heroes. Bravery defeats evil.
"Zachary Robinson took down the shooter while taking fire and seeing three fellow officers down. He faced evil and saved countless lives with breathtaking bravery," Scott Hennen writes.
Jul 22
 · 
By  Scott Hennen
Bomb Materials.JPG
Fargo
Investigators reveal July 14 shooter's arsenal of weapons and explosives
The information was shared to the public during a press conference Friday, July 21.
Jul 22
 · 
By  Nick Broadway

Barakat opened fire on Fargo police officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes as they responded to a routine crash on July 14.

Wallin died from his injuries, and Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Barakat during the exchange. Dotas and Hawes, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, are recovering from their injuries.

Kevin Wallevand
By Kevin Wallevand
Kevin Wallevand has been a Reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is a native of Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have brought him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia, Juarez,Mexico and the Middle East. He is an multiple Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award recipient.

Contact Email: kwallevand@wday.com
Phone Number: (701) 241-5317
What To Read Next
Bully Pulpit Crescent Butte Ranch 2.PNG
North Dakota
Medora eyes new rodeo complex, cabin resort in preparation for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
12h ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
060823.N.FF.BurgumAnnouncement
North Dakota
Doug Burgum's gift card ploy worked. Now other candidates are copying him.
12h ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
2 people dead after vehicle hydroplanes into semi outside Williston
19h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Grand Forks businesses to throw block party on Kittson Avenue later this month
9h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
080223 Bledsoe.jpg
College
Travis Bledsoe's passion for women's basketball led him back to UND
9h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch with college hockey's recruiting season opening
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Sign surrounded by flowers at University Park
Arts and Entertainment
Grand Forks to host state horticultural society's 100th annual conference
26m ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson