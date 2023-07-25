PBS journalist sits down with Gov. Burgum for new series focused on forging consensus

AMIDON, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum received a visit from PBS journalist Alexander Heffner as part of a new series examining the nation's cultural and political landscape.

Heffner is the host of the Public Broadcasting Service’s (PBS) program “The Open Mind,” which features interviews with prominent politicians, journalists and academics. He assumed hosting duties in 2013 after the death of his grandfather, Richard Heffner, who created the show in 1956. It is one of the longest-running programs in the history of American public television.

Heffner's new series, called “Breaking Bread,” seeks to foster a spirit of bipartisanship, using food as a starting point. Throughout the 10-episode series — in which he interviews governors and U.S. senators across the nation — Heffner poses two fundamental questions: Can we amuse our democracy back to life? And can we incentivize empathy and compromise instead of viciousness and dysfunction?

In May of 2022, Heffner traveled to the Logging Camp Ranch near Amidon, North Dakota, in Slope County, for a conversation with Burgum over a meal of bison with wild rice meatballs and strawberry tart. Heffner said that while the meal exceeded his expectations and had local significance, the landscape was equally evocative.

“I think every politician ought to go to Theodore Roosevelt National Park and be humbled by the nature,” he said. “My approach was for food to open up the dialogue, but I think nature has just as much of an eye-opening property about the multiplicity of perspectives in the world. It gives you that sort of feeling of ‘let me try to listen to the world around me.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More







Heffner — who also traveled to Murdo, South Dakota, for a visit with U.S. Sen. John Thune as part of the series — said he was inspired to “illuminate the vast geography of the Dakotas” by a friend from Spearfish, South Dakota.

“I was really committed to exploring underrepresented parts of the country,” he said. “In the whole of society, there is the cliche of flyover country. I wanted to shatter that with real discussions in these places that are both under-explored and powerful in significant ways, and bring people like Governor Burgum into the political sphere. Most travel shows are focused on major cities or the coasts, and giving life to both the public policy and geography of the Dakotas was important to me.”

The pair discussed Burgum’s rise to governor’s mansion from his upbringing in Arthur, North Dakota, a city of about 300 in rural Cass County.

During the interview, Burgum discussed how his family's ownership of a grain elevator established in 1906 informed his career in the tech sector. He noted the impact the elevator had on generations of families in Arthur.

"The thing that I took to technology was, technology in the 1980s and '90s was changing so quickly, that customers would often be discarded," he said. "You'd sell to a group of customers, come out with a new version, and old customers would say, 'What happened to me?' We had a philosophy that said we're going to bring customers with us through generations of change. I think that philosophy led us to a lot of national customer service awards."

Burgum eventually founded Great Plains Software. In 1983, he mortgaged a portion of his inherited farmland to invest in the startup, a company he grew over the succeeding decades before selling it to Microsoft for $1.1 billion.

Heffner said this moment in their interview was particularly informative in understanding Burgum's rise in both business and politics.

“When you see the stars align in history, you can relate more to the governor’s technology career,” he said. “How he went from the grain elevator, to Great Plains and then Microsoft, there was some synchrony there. To see the human side of that story was moving to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heffner also said he admires Burgum's commitment to discourse.

“Governor Burgum is not afraid to sound intelligent or intellectual,” he said. “He is not afraid to use his brainpower for the betterment of North Dakotans and Americans. That’s a rarity today. I’ve often said you can’t govern by tweet, and Doug Burgum is the kind of person who knows that while our social media platforms have sometimes reduced us to the most cosmetic, superficial bite, that rhetoric is not how you best serve your community.”

“I appreciate the intellectual honesty and versatility of Doug Burgum and his deeper understanding that in a country as diverse, complicated and aspirational as ours, we need all the context and nuance we can get,” Heffner added.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on the streaming platform Bloomberg Originals.