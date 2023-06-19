Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Northwood man dies in ATV mishap near Sharon, North Dakota

Incident occurred early Friday evening, June 16.

Fatal Crash
By Staff reports
Today at 8:23 AM

SHARON, N.D. — A man from Northwood, North Dakota, died in an ATV mishap near Sharon on Friday, May 16.

According to a release issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Christopher Johnson, 46, died while riding near 134th Avenue Northeast, 13 miles northeast of Sharon.

According to the NDHP report, "Johnson was eastbound on 16th Street NE at an unknown speed. Johnson was riding an ATV and lost control of the ATV near the intersection with 134th Avenue NE in rural Steele County. The ATV began to roll, and Johnson was ejected from the ATV. Johnson suffered fatal injuries from the crash."

The crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m., remains under investigation. Responding to the crash were the Steele County Sheriff's Office, Northwood Ambulance, the Highway Patrol and Hatton Fire and Rescue.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
061523.N.FF.AbortionPillLocalization.2
Health
Differing abortion laws in Minnesota, North Dakota create confusion for patients crossing state lines
June 19, 2023 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Paige Naughton
Horses stand on and at the foot of a butte.
North Dakota
Theodore Roosevelt National Park officials don’t consider horses a native species. Are they right?
June 19, 2023 04:26 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
missnd.JPG
North Dakota
Bismarck woman crowned Miss North Dakota had history on her side
June 18, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Julia Jaramillo / The Bismarck Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
School Board members concerned rescinding policy toward transgender students will have negative impact
June 19, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Fatal crash in west-central Minnesota kills 3
June 18, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Driver reports hitting person laying in the road near NW Minnesota lake; victim dead at the scene
June 18, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Rick Rassier 1
Minnesota
'Preparation is everything' before going into the Mississippi River, says local kayaker
June 18, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa