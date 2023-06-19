Northwood man dies in ATV mishap near Sharon, North Dakota

SHARON, N.D. — A man from Northwood, North Dakota, died in an ATV mishap near Sharon on Friday, May 16.

According to a release issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Christopher Johnson, 46, died while riding near 134th Avenue Northeast, 13 miles northeast of Sharon.

According to the NDHP report, "Johnson was eastbound on 16th Street NE at an unknown speed. Johnson was riding an ATV and lost control of the ATV near the intersection with 134th Avenue NE in rural Steele County. The ATV began to roll, and Johnson was ejected from the ATV. Johnson suffered fatal injuries from the crash."

The crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m., remains under investigation. Responding to the crash were the Steele County Sheriff's Office, Northwood Ambulance, the Highway Patrol and Hatton Fire and Rescue.