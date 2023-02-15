99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

North Dakota trooper escapes injury in crash after blizzard

The interstate was closed when the crash happened, according to authorities.

E446F9F4-FACA-4DBA-9937-631F25F910F3.jpeg
A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle after a rear-end crash near Gardner on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo via North Dakota Highway Patrol
By Forum staff
February 15, 2023 05:22 PM

GARDNER, N.D. — A state trooper escaped injury Wednesday, Feb. 15, when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended near Fargo, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 12:50 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 29 exit near Gardner, about 20 miles north of Fargo. At the time, the interstate was closed to traffic, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol was helping the state Department of Transportation as crews cleared I-29 of snowdrifts caused by a Tuesday night blizzard. Troopers also were working to remove stranded vehicles, the patrol said.

A trooper was trying to get traffic on the interstate to exit off the ramp, the patrol said. The officer’s vehicle was parked in the apex of the road and exit ramp with emergency lights flashing as two vehicles approached at 75 mph, the patrol said.

One vehicle slowed down before reaching the trooper, but the second vehicle “veered around the first vehicle and into the path of the patrol vehicle,” the patrol said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the crash. The trooper was in his patrol vehicle with a seat belt on at the time of the collision, the patrol said.

Authorities did not release the identities of those involved in the crash.

By Forum staff
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3478701+0B6O2b61phok-aWdEYzVmUEtZQWs.jpg
North Dakota
Tax breaks for biofuels, grain bin construction among ag bills passed in North Dakota
March 01, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
An illustration shows photos of a headline, inside a bar, police evidence photo, and a old photo of Joel Lovelien with two women
Members Only
The Vault
Amid a night of costumed Halloween revelry, a man found beaten to death
March 01, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
0B6NQBzkycuE2UGJSdmNlOTdWM1E.jpg
North Dakota
Does North Dakota need a special suicide review panel?
March 01, 2023 04:26 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner