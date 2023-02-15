North Dakota trooper escapes injury in crash after blizzard

GARDNER, N.D. — A state trooper escaped injury Wednesday, Feb. 15, when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended near Fargo, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 12:50 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 29 exit near Gardner, about 20 miles north of Fargo. At the time, the interstate was closed to traffic, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol was helping the state Department of Transportation as crews cleared I-29 of snowdrifts caused by a Tuesday night blizzard. Troopers also were working to remove stranded vehicles, the patrol said.

A trooper was trying to get traffic on the interstate to exit off the ramp, the patrol said. The officer’s vehicle was parked in the apex of the road and exit ramp with emergency lights flashing as two vehicles approached at 75 mph, the patrol said.

One vehicle slowed down before reaching the trooper, but the second vehicle “veered around the first vehicle and into the path of the patrol vehicle,” the patrol said.

No one was injured in the crash. The trooper was in his patrol vehicle with a seat belt on at the time of the collision, the patrol said.

Authorities did not release the identities of those involved in the crash.