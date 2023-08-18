Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 18

News North Dakota

North Dakota suspends teaching license for West Fargo principal accused of trading child porn

David George’s license will be permanently revoked if he is convicted or pleads guilty in the case

DavidGeorge.JPG
David Preston George.
Contributed / Cass County Jail
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
Today at 10:32 AM

FARGO — The teaching license for a West Fargo elementary principal accused of sharing child porn has been suspended.

The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board unanimously voted on Friday, Aug. 18, to suspend Independence Elementary Principal David Preston George’s license. The decision was made because the 39-year-old was charged this week in Cass County District Court with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, as well as six counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law, also known as child porn.

Prosecutors alleged George traded photos of children he knows for child porn. One photo George sent online was of a nude young boy, court documents alleged.

George was arrested Monday and appeared Wednesday in court on the charges. He remains in custody at the Cass County Jail on $250,000 bail.

George called his wife once in jail and asked her to resign his post. She submitted a resignation email on his behalf. The West Fargo School Board is slated to take action on that request when it meets Monday.

George declined an interview with The Forum.

The Education Standards and Practices Board is a governing body that reviews teacher licenses, as well as professional development and practices. Its board members are educators, administrators and school board members appointed by the governor.

When an educator is accused of a crime against children, the board is authorized to suspend that person’s license. If George is convicted or pleads guilty in his case, his teaching license will be permanently revoked.

George has not entered a plea to his charges, all of which are felonies. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

April Baumgarten joined The Forum in February 2019 as an investigative reporter. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, N.D., where her family raises Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
