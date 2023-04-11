99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, April 11

News North Dakota

North Dakota Senate passes $10M school voucher bill

The North Dakota Senate voted 27-19 on Tuesday, April 11, to approve House Bill 1532, which would set aside $10 million from the state’s general fund for an educational reimbursement program.

N.D. Capitol building.jpg
North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck. Special to The Forum
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 11:27 AM

BISMARCK – North Dakota lawmakers approved a school voucher bill that will offset the cost of tuition for some families sending their children to private schools.

The North Dakota Senate voted 27-19 on Tuesday, April 11 to approve House Bill 1532, sponsored by Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks. The legislation that has been proposed as a school choice bill would set aside $10 million from the state’s general fund for an educational reimbursement program.

Before passing the bill, the Senate approved multiple amendments to the bill, including a requirement that the money allocated to private schools only be used toward tuition, a reduction in the appropriations for the program from the original $24 million to $10 million and an audit of the money given to private schools.

The Senate amendments also introduce a means test for families applying for the money to send their children to private schools, which requires a family’s gross taxable income to be under the 500% federal poverty level. Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott, said for a family of four to use the program, their income would have to be around $150,000.

Pomeroy: Still work to be done
Columns
Port: Sorry, Earl Pomeroy, but pension reform isn't some sop to Wall Street
"I'd rather our state do the responsible thing for taxpayers, not the expedient thing for politicians."
April 11, 2023 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
North Dakota
Cigar lounges will soon be legal in North Dakota
April 11, 2023 09:18 AM
Columns
Lloyd Omdahl: The gap between citizens, Legislature
April 11, 2023 08:25 AM
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate kills measures for new term limits, more session days
April 10, 2023 05:22 PM

The bill, which passed the House in February, will return to the other chamber because it was amended by the Senate. If approved by the House and signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, the legislation will provide up to $10 million for the education reimbursement program during the second half of the biennium, for the 2024-25 school year.

The legislation outlines a program in which the Department of Public Instruction would pay a private school for the sum of education expenses no more than 30% of the state determined per-student pay rate. Parents would participate in the program by submitting a form to the private school, which would verify the student attends school there. Then, the school would request funds to cover that student’s education expenses.

Supporters of the bill say it will allow more families to choose where they send their children to school by offsetting the cost of tuition.

“Every North Dakota citizen should contribute financially to support our schools,” said Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks. “Private school parents contribute to that educational impact twice via taxes and tuition, limiting those who have a meaningful choice to select the best school for their child.”

Opponents of the bill say families already have a choice in where to send their students.

“I’m not bashing private schools, but it is an option – it is an option that parents can choose, and then I think it’s important to them to figure out how they’re going to make it work,” said Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo. “We only have so much money in this state that we can allocate to those things.”

The legislation also requires a legislative management study on the funding of nonpublic schools during the 2023-24 interim session. Because the legislation only establishes the educational reimbursement program for the 2023-25 biennium, for the program to continue into the next biennium, the Legislature will have to reapprove the program in the next legislative session.

