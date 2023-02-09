North Dakota man sentenced for threatening to kill doctor, ‘shoot up' VA hospital

BISMARCK — U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced a North Dakota man Wednesday, Feb. 8, to a year in federal prison for threatening to kill a Department of Veterans Affairs doctor and to “shoot up” the Fargo VA hospital.

Curtis Lee Moran, 41, of Williston, previously pleaded guilty to using threatening interstate communications. Court documents said he made several threatening phone calls to U.S. Veterans Affairs employees in June.

He initially called the White House VA call center and said, “I am just going to kill my doctor and get life in prison,” according to a criminal complaint.

“I am going to get drunk and get my car running and just go in there and find the first white male doctor and stab him with a knife,” Moran said, according to the complaint.

The defendant said he “just likes to kill people” when he gets upset, the complaint said. He left similar voice messages at the Fargo VA Medical Center, saying he wanted to kill his doctor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors also said Moran called the Fargo VA Medical Center again on June 15 and left a voicemail saying he was going to “shoot up the hospital."

He was arrested June 16.