99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

North Dakota House fails to override veto of school voucher bill

On Tuesday, House lawmakers fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 1532, which would set aside $10 million for an educational reimbursement program.

North Dakota House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, sits on the House floor after the chamber failed to override Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a private school voucher bill on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
North Dakota House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, sits on the House floor after the chamber failed to override Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a private school voucher bill on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Jeremy Turley / Forum News Service
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:16 PM

BISMARCK — Despite North Dakota House Republican leadership voicing disappointment with Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of a bill that would offset the cost of private school tuition for some families, an attempt to revive the bill failed on Tuesday.

House lawmakers fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 1532, which would have set aside $10 million from the state’s general fund for an educational reimbursement program.

The House voted 52-41, with one member absent or not voting, which sustained Gov. Doug Burgum’s Friday, April 21, veto. It takes 63 votes to override a veto in the House.

On the House Floor on Tuesday, House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he was disappointed in the veto, which was Burgum’s sixth of the session.

“I’m getting sick and tired of vetoes,” Lefor said. “I feel our branch has been disrespected — we’re not asking for a lot here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE
2767928+capitol.jpg
Columns
Port: North Dakota's public employee pension director needs to be fired
"At over $4 billion dollars difference, HB 1040 is about to be the most expensive mistake in the history of the state of North Dakota," says pension director Scott Miller. He's wrong.
April 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate defeats bill with revived 80 mph speed limit
April 25, 2023 02:58 PM
Minnesota
Minnesota high school graduation rates up slightly in 2022
April 25, 2023 02:51 PM
North Dakota
Bill to close North Dakota public employees' pension plan goes to Gov. Burgum
April 25, 2023 02:20 PM

In Burgum’s veto message to House Speaker Dennis Johnson, he wrote that while his administration supports school choice, the bill is “not the comprehensive solution we need.”

“It falls short of meaningfully enhancing school choice — especially in rural areas far from any existing nonpublic schools — and lacks incentives to expand nontraditional options in K-12 education,” Burgum wrote.

“I find the governor’s message weak,” Lefor said on Tuesday. “He said it’s too early, I’m saying it’s too late. Let’s get in the game.”

House Bill 1532 was introduced as a school choice bill by Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks. Supporters of the legislation say it would make private school more affordable, allowing more families to choose where they send their children to school. Opponents say families already have a choice of where their child is educated, and oppose the use of public funds for private institutions.

Throughout the legislative session, the bill garnered hundreds of testimonies both for and against it. The North Dakota House debated the legislation for more than an hour earlier this month before voting 51-41 to send it to Burgum’s desk. The Senate previously passed the bill 27-19 .

As written, House Bill 1532 would have established a program in which the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction would pay private schools for tuition costs no more than 30% of the state determined per-student pay rate. Parents would apply to participate in the program and the school would request funds to cover a student’s education expenses. The dollars would be paid directly to private schools.

It also included a means test for families applying for the money to send their child to a private school and would require a family’s gross taxable income to be under the 500% federal poverty level. For a family of four to participate in the program, its gross taxable income would have to be less than $150,000.

Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, who carried the bill, told the House floor he was disappointed to be speaking on the bill for a third time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are leaving behind kids in this state who deserve to have something better than what we are offering them,” Heinert said.

In his veto message, Burgum said the bill “lacks public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments,” but said the veto was not related to the cost of the bill.

“Simply put, HB 1532 does not go far enough to promote competition and expand choice in K-12 education,” Burgum wrote. “If not done correctly now, this bill could impede our ability to expand school choice in a meaningful way in the years ahead.

Burgum suggested lawmakers use the interim session to research school choice, competition and innovation in education to inform a “more comprehensive policy that empowers parent choice, improves outcomes for students and provides a greater return on investment of taxpayer dollars.”

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
Butte near Killdeer Mountains with critical mineral deposits.jpg
North Dakota
Road map to rare earth riches emerges in North Dakota
April 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
 Destruction of confiscated liquor behind State Capitol, Bismarck (N.D.)
The Vault
Amid Prohibition, a booze trove discovered in a North Dakota 'cave'
April 25, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Merry Helm, Prairie Public
DSC01065.jpeg
North Dakota
First-time home buyers feel the squeeze
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
DanStaceyArrestMug042523.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
Former Nevis school bus driver, Hubbard County commissioner charged in sex crime case
April 25, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Minnesota
3M announces thousands of layoffs, including 600 in Minn.
April 25, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Maraya King / St. Paul Pioneer Press
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission imposes 90-day moratorium on proposed wind farm development
April 25, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish