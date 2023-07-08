North Dakota Horse Park prepares for 20th year of horse racing in Fargo

FARGO — At 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, the gates will pop, the bell will ring and the first live horse race of 2023 at the North Dakota Horse Park will kick off the 20th year of races at the track.

After two decades of operation, there are still many in the Fargo-Moorhead area who aren't aware of the Fargo track, which will host three weekends of racing in July.

When general manager Hugh Alan Drexler arrived in North Dakota last year, he was often met with the question, "There's horse racing in Fargo?"

The North Dakota Horse Park marks 20 years of live horse racing at the Fargo track. David Samson / The Forum

Even people who know about the track have misconceptions of what the horse park offers, Drexler said. Some believe it's nothing more than a betting opportunity.

As Drexler works to grow the racing season and popularity of the track, he points to the economic benefits to the Fargo-Moorhead area as a positive side effect.

"Horse racing has a lot more of an economic impact than people give it credit for," Drexler said.

This year, he hopes to attract about 200 horses to the grounds, including horses bred and trained in North Dakota and across the region.

The track will employ about 100 people over the season. The influx of trainers, owners, grooms and other horsemen — not to mention racing enthusiasts — over the course of three weeks means an influx of visitors to the area's hotels, restaurants and shopping.

Quarter Horses leave the gate in a 350-yard race won by David Pinon riding Makin It Rayne (5) at the North Dakota Horse Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Drexler said he hopes to make the North Dakota Horse Park a destination venue for the metro area. He emphasized that horse racing is not just fun for the adults who can gamble.

This year, he hopes to attract newcomers as well as thousands of returning fans with upgraded facilities he has cleaned up over the past year and plenty to do and see between races.

Race attendees can get up close and personal with the racehorses and pony horses near the paddock, cool off with fresh lemonade and stop by food trucks that will gather at the park during the races, he said.

Debi Hanson spends time with her horse, Bluegrass Soul, at the North Dakota Horse Park on Thursday, July 28, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

"The horse park isn't just a business, it's a tourist destination," Drexler said.

Races will be held Friday, July 14, beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 15; Saturday, July 22; Sunday, July 23; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30, the post time will be 1 p.m.

Each day of racing is expected to have at least eight races. While gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, visitors are welcome to come anytime throughout the day.

Races for both thoroughbreds and American quarter horses will be held each day. Thoroughbreds are known as distance runners, with races sometimes a mile or longer. Quarter horses are sprinters, running about 350 to 400 yards in less than 21 seconds.

Hugh Alan Drexler is the general manager at the North Dakota Horse Park. David Samson/The Forum

After being selected in a nationwide search for a new general manager for the North Dakota Horse Park in late 2021, Drexler's first season in Fargo was in 2022. He came to Fargo from Ohio with a full resume of various positions at large tracks in major metropolitan areas and hopes of growing the horse racing industry in North Dakota.

As he continues to work on that goal, the F-M area and North Dakota have grown on him, as well.

"It is a big city but yet you still get to have that small-town vibe," he said. "The people here are extremely friendly, and there is just this general sense of community that runs deep. It's great."

The North Dakota Horse Park marks 20 years of live horse racing at the Fargo track. David Samson / The Forum

Special events

Along with eight races per day, each day of racing will include special events:



Friday, July 14: College night and magical happy hour featuring magician John Stessel.

College night and magical happy hour featuring magician John Stessel. Saturday, July 15: The Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance. Saturday, July 23: Active and retired military, law enforcement, first responders and essential workers receive free admission.

Active and retired military, law enforcement, first responders and essential workers receive free admission. Sunday, July 24 : Family day, alternative racing, interactive activities, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and other activities.

Family day, alternative racing, interactive activities, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and other activities. Saturday, July 29: North Dakota Derby Day — All can don their best derby hat and bow ties for a chance to win prizes while the state's best-homebred horses vie for the win in the North Dakota thoroughbred and quarter horse derbies.

North Dakota Derby Day — All can don their best derby hat and bow ties for a chance to win prizes while the state's best-homebred horses vie for the win in the North Dakota thoroughbred and quarter horse derbies. Sunday, July 30: Cornhole tournament and $100,000 horseshoe toss.