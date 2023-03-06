99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
North Dakota Highway Patrol releases name of woman who died in crash near Minto

Incident happened Thursday evening, March 2.

By Staff reports
March 06, 2023 06:51 AM

MINTO — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a crash Thursday near Minto.

Mackenzie Kramchuck, 23, of Grand Forks, died in the single-vehicle rollover, the Highway Patrol announced Sunday evening. The incident happened at 9:29 p.m. March 2 on Walsh County Road, 8 miles east of Minto.

The Highway Patrol said a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Dominic Billmeier, 23, of Chatfield, Minnesota, was headed north when it rolled. Two female passengers were ejected, one of whom died.

Billmeier suffered moderate injuries, and Karisa Lunski, 25, of Minto, suffered serious injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
