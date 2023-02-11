North Dakota doesn't have appetite for raising cigarette, tobacco taxes

GRAND FORKS — Jon Nelson has seen firsthand that North Dakota legislators don’t have an appetite for raising cigarette and tobacco taxes.

Despite ranking 49th in the country in the amount of taxes charged on a pack of cigarettes, legislators have voted against proposals to raise taxes three times in the past 10 years, most recently in 2021.

The Republican from Rugby sees increased taxes as a way to stop young people from picking up smoking and using tobacco products.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported in 2021 that 5.9% of high school-aged kids in the state smoked cigarettes. The national average is 1.6%, according to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey. Another 4.3% in North Dakota use smokeless tobacco and 2.8% use cigars.

The state last raised cigarette taxes to 44 cents a pack in 1993, and legislators have made three attempts to increase cigarette and tobacco taxes since 2013. The most recent was in 2021, when Nelson’s proposal to raise cigarette taxes by at least $1 a pack didn’t advance past committee.

“The opponents of (raising taxes) bring in lobbyists from all over the country and say that we would be at a disadvantage to other states,” Nelson said. “It really is disappointing, because we never get to the fact that health care and the health consequences of smoking never really become the main argument, which in my opinion it should be.”

Nelson said he won’t be trying a fourth time.

Why raising tobacco taxes has proven difficult

The taxes collected by the state have decreased steadily in the past 10 years as fewer people use tobacco and cigarette products, a fact Nelson says is not behind his motivation for raising cigarette and tobacco taxes. Total collections have decreased about $6 million from 2012 to an estimated $22.5 million in 2023, and those taxes are put in the general fund.

The American Cancer Society projected that a $1.50-per-pack increase in cigarette taxes in North Dakota would drop youth cigarette smoking by 15.4% and prevent 2,800 youth from becoming adult smokers. It also projected an additional revenue of $41.79 million to the state.

Proponents of the legislation featured several prominent figures in the state’s health community, including the president of the North Dakota Hospital Association and the executive director of the North Dakota Medical Association.

“Such a tobacco tax increase will encourage tobacco users to quit, discourage people from starting (and) reduce health care costs,” said Tim Blasl, president of the North Dakota Hospital Association.

Opponents included the Greater North Dakota Chamber and the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association.

“North Dakota doesn’t need business tax increases of any kind right now,” NDPMA president Mike Rud said.

Rud said that 86% of tobacco users earned less than $50,000 annually. The Department of Health said almost 30% of smokers are low income, meaning they earn less than $15,000 a year and 36% don’t have a high school diploma or GED.

“You would be hard-pressed to convince me doubling or tripling the tobacco sales taxes on a group of residents in the state that can least afford it has any merit,” Rud said.

Nelson said other opponents have been worried about how raising the tax would lead to lower revenues and business on border towns where neighboring states have a significantly higher cigarette tax rate.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, smokers in Minnesota paid $3.04 a pack in taxes. In Montana, it’s $1.70 a pack and South Dakota $1.53 a pack.

“The people who are on that committee then and still today are very prone to not raise any more taxes,” Nelson said. “There have been some proposals on the gas tax side. If the word 'tax' is in a bill, it goes down. We raise fees sometimes, but never anything that starts with taxes.”

Because the cigarette and tobacco tax is used in the general fund, Nelson said he doesn’t think taxes will be raised unless the state encounters a budget crunch in the future.

Vaping among teens

The decline of cigarette and smokeless tobacco usage among high schoolers has been noticeable. In 2017, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 12.6% of high schoolers had used cigarettes anytime in the past 30 days. In 2021, that number fell to 5.9%.

However, DOH says that was mostly because teens moved on to electronic cigarettes (vaping) and other products. The DOH reported 21.2% of high school-aged kids used e-cigarettes in 2021.

“In addition to (e-cigarettes), there are also numerous alternative tobacco products, such as flavored lozenges (Zyn brand) and gum (Lucy brand) that are now sold in North Dakota,” said Neil Charvat, Tobacco Prevention and Control Program director for the state’s Health and Human Services.

Those products are not taxed as tobacco or cigarette products, Charvat said.

As reported by the Grand Forks Herald , Charvat said the kind of nicotine in vape products, such as Juuls, makes them much more addictive than cigarettes.

The CDC acknowledges that e-cigarettes aren’t as harmful as cigarettes, but says “that doesn’t mean e-cigarettes are safe. It can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including nicotine, heavy metals like lead, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing agents.”

Nelson is concerned about the prevalence of vaping but says the Legislature has failed to tax it at a higher rate because of the complexities of the products.

As of 2022, 30 states and the District of Columbia have a tax on vaping products, according to TaxFoundation.org.

“I am really concerned about the vaping situation we have in our state and in our country,” Nelson said. “We are opening a pandora’s box — the hidden ability to vape in a school setting. You don’t have a lingering effect. Even the vape exhaust has been able to be disguised. You can’t argue that is not intended for youth. They continue to say that they don’t advertise and they don’t push products on youth. But when a vape product looks like a flash drive and has a cherry flavor … ”

