North Dakota accidental 911 calls nearly quadruple in past year

Dispatch centers across the U.S. are observing a similar trend, according to North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:01 PM

GRAND FORKS — 911 hang-ups and misdials in North Dakota have nearly quadrupled in the last year, a trend dispatch centers are observing across the U.S.

As of the end of May, the state radio has received more than 1,600 hang-ups or misdials, compared to 440 at the same time last year, according to a release from the North Dakota Division of State Radio.

Mobile device emergency settings, including automatic crash detection technology, are likely causes of the rise, according to the release.

Some phones also have features that dial 911 when certain buttons are pressed — such as when the power and volume buttons are held down simultaneously, or when the power button is pressed five times in a row, the release said.

Mobile device users can check their settings or talk to their phone service provider to avoid a misdial.

“Even if you do misdial, please stay on the line and let our dispatchers know that the call was a mistake,” said Darin Anderson, North Dakota State Radio Division director.

If a caller hangs up, emergency dispatchers have to call back to ensure there's no emergency. The caller should answer the returned call immediately.

If dispatchers can't make contact with the caller, they use GPS location information from the call and dispatch law enforcement, using resources for potential non-emergency scenarios, the release said.

“Each time we are dispatched for a hang-up 911 call, our troopers could be out in the field, patrolling and providing help to those who truly need it,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said. “Those calls can really take away from our normal duties. We understand that mistakes happen. No one gets in trouble for misdialing 911, but it’s critically important that the person stays on the line to communicate with our dispatchers. It saves a lot of time.”

Officials also urge parents to talk to their kids about when it's appropriate to call 911. They should only allow their children play with phones they've removed the battery from or that no longer work.

Cell phones that have been deactivated can still dial 911.

The release recommends mobile users turn off the "emergency SOS" setting on their phone if they don't think they'll need it. If the setting is activated, it's recommended to avoid placing a cell phone anywhere that buttons can be bumped unintentionally.

