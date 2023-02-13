99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
None injured in Mayville State University coal fire

The fire was reported close to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and was determined to be under control by 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

fire truck, emergency equipment, hoses, extinguishersMichael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
By Sav Kelly
February 13, 2023 04:26 PM

MAYVILLE, N.D. — There were no injuries in a Mayville State University coal fire over the weekend.

According to a press release Mayville Fire and Rescue issued on Sunday, officers were notified around 9:50 p.m. Saturday there was a possible coal fire inside a bin on the Mayville State University campus.

Chief Aaron Lande, Assistant Chief Rich Hart and Capt. Michael Bradley responded to the call and were able to determine there was an active coal fire inside the bin by using thermal imaging cameras.

At 10:50 p.m., they requested other members of Mayville Fire and Rescue, who arrived on scene at 11 p.m. with two fire engines and a rescue truck, the release said.

Firefighters deployed a 1 3/4 attack line, bringing it to the top of the bin before dispersing water inside it. This was done in 15- to 30-minute intervals.

According to the release, at one point, the coal reached temperatures above 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Within 15 minutes of emergency personnel arrival, though, temperatures dropped to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperatures as well as multiple hot spots were monitored using thermal imaging cameras.

Temperatures were determined to be stabilized at no more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit by 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Following this determination, Mayville State University boiler technicians took over and monitored the temperatures. A water hose was left on-site and left flowing until the coal bin could be unloaded on Sunday, the release said.

No damage estimate was available as of Sunday.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
