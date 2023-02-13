None injured in Mayville State University coal fire

MAYVILLE, N.D. — There were no injuries in a Mayville State University coal fire over the weekend.

According to a press release Mayville Fire and Rescue issued on Sunday, officers were notified around 9:50 p.m. Saturday there was a possible coal fire inside a bin on the Mayville State University campus.

Chief Aaron Lande, Assistant Chief Rich Hart and Capt. Michael Bradley responded to the call and were able to determine there was an active coal fire inside the bin by using thermal imaging cameras.

At 10:50 p.m., they requested other members of Mayville Fire and Rescue, who arrived on scene at 11 p.m. with two fire engines and a rescue truck, the release said.

Firefighters deployed a 1 3/4 attack line, bringing it to the top of the bin before dispersing water inside it. This was done in 15- to 30-minute intervals.

According to the release, at one point, the coal reached temperatures above 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Within 15 minutes of emergency personnel arrival, though, temperatures dropped to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperatures as well as multiple hot spots were monitored using thermal imaging cameras.

Temperatures were determined to be stabilized at no more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit by 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Following this determination, Mayville State University boiler technicians took over and monitored the temperatures. A water hose was left on-site and left flowing until the coal bin could be unloaded on Sunday, the release said.

No damage estimate was available as of Sunday.