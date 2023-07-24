New Jersey man sentenced for involvement in smuggling attempt across U.S.-Canada border

GRAND FORKS — On Monday, July 24, a New Jersey man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants into the U.S.

According to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jose Ramon Gonzalez-Resendiz, 41, assisted in an attempt to smuggle a group of people — who were originally from Mexico — across the border into North Dakota.

The smuggling attempt, which occurred in March, failed when a vehicle the group was traveling in got stuck in the snow. The pickup was towed, and some members of the group were later discovered by Border Patrol agents at a hotel in Langdon, North Dakota.

The co-defendants in this case, Armando De Dios-Carrillo and Victor Manuel Perez-Aguilera, were sentenced to 24 months and 18 months, respectively.