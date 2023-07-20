6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

North Dakota

NDSU offers horsemanship program for veterans

Registration for the Bison Strides summer session is open and will close Sunday, July 23

NDSU Bison Strides Program
North Dakota State University's Bison Strides program gives veterans the opportunity to build connections and improve mindfulness by working with horses.
Contributed / North Dakota State University
By Staff reports
Today at 11:49 AM

FARGO — North Dakota State University is hosting a summer session of Bison Strides at the NDSU Equine Center, 5140 19th Ave. N., on Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m. July 24 through Aug. 28.

Bison Strides is an equine-assisted services program offered through the Department of Animal Sciences.

The Bison Strides program is free for veterans and military personnel and is a chance to build connections and improve mindfulness by working with horses, NDSU officials said.

Registration for the six-week summer session is open and will close Sunday, July 23.

To register online or for more information about Bison Strides, visit www.bisonstrides.org , send an email to ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu or call 701-231-9611.

By Staff reports
