NDSU offers horsemanship program for veterans

FARGO — North Dakota State University is hosting a summer session of Bison Strides at the NDSU Equine Center, 5140 19th Ave. N., on Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m. July 24 through Aug. 28.

Bison Strides is an equine-assisted services program offered through the Department of Animal Sciences.

The Bison Strides program is free for veterans and military personnel and is a chance to build connections and improve mindfulness by working with horses, NDSU officials said.

Registration for the six-week summer session is open and will close Sunday, July 23.

To register online or for more information about Bison Strides, visit www.bisonstrides.org , send an email to ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu or call 701-231-9611.