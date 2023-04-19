99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

NDHP releases name of woman who crashed into flooded ditch in northeast North Dakota

It is undetermined whether her death was caused by drowning or crash injuries.

4691094+fatal-crash.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 8:42 AM

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. — The identity of the 54-year-old woman who died in a rollover crash on Sunday morning, April 16, has been released.

Dawn Lecy-Nadeau, from Cando, was driving a 2004 Ford Escape. At the time, the roadway was covered in water caused by snowmelt, according to a press release.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, law enforcement responded to the crash at 7:43 a.m., at the intersection of North Dakota 66 and 47th Avenue Northeast, near Mylo.

However, according to Sgt. Matthew Johnson, the crash most likely happened a while before, when it was still dark.

The road wasn’t closed prior to the crash because the flooding happened “pretty much overnight,” Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I arrived on scene, it was much later. The water had receded off the roadway. But I was told that when my troopers got there, it was … covering the roadway,” Johnson said.

Lecy-Nadeau lost control of the vehicle and veered into the ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch. It has not been determined whether her death can be attributed to drowning or crash-related injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

If drivers find themselves in a similar situation, Johnson advises them to be aware of their surroundings and treat water on roads “sort of like ice.”

“The water can make you hydroplane, and that can make you lose control pretty quickly, so if you try to slam on your brakes or anything like that, that may exacerbate the situation,” Johnson said. “... Try to just keep the steering input in as much as possible … get off the gas … let your engine slow you down, if you can.”

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
TEPZ1330.MP4.Still001.png
North Dakota
As Rush River water moves east, Harwood prepares for flood fight
April 18, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
041923 flood2023.jpg
North Dakota
Red River in Grand Forks reaches minor flood stage as tributaries continue to crest
April 18, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
04XX19.FF.CERON.02.jpg
North Dakota
Leader of fatal fentanyl ring testifies against 'the woman that I fell in love with'
April 18, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG_0033.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Red River brings ‘Newsies: The Musical’ to Performance Hall stage
April 19, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Narek Arutyunian
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Museum of Art, on UND's campus, to host clarinet-piano concert
April 19, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson