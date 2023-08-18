ND woman’s guilty plea vacated after autopsy reveals she didn’t cause her baby’s death

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a woman who pleaded guilty to child neglect about two weeks before an autopsy showed she didn’t cause her baby’s death, but she still may have to go to trial.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, Aug. 17, that Cassandra Jo Marvella Black Elk, should have been allowed to withdraw her guilty plea in connection to the Feb. 19, 2022, death of her 3-week-old daughter, Starlight, in Bismarck. The mother received improper advice from her attorney, James Loraas, before entering a guilty plea to child neglect, a felony charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

“The court also determined Black Elk would not have pled guilty but for this improper advice from counsel,” the opinion said.

The ruling upholds a January decision by Burleigh County District Judge David Borgen to vacate Black Elk’s plea, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the case is over. Prosecutors still could take the case to trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not reply to an email asking about whether the case would go to jurors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starlight died after Black Elk and the child’s father got into a fight, according to court documents. Black Elk said she couldn’t remember the fight after drinking that night with Starlight’s father, court documents said.

She also said she didn’t remember doing anything that would have resulted in her daughter’s death. The child was found unresponsive in a large bed when Black Elk woke up, court documents said.

Prosecutors argued Black Elk was so intoxicated that it impaired her ability to care for Starlight before the baby died, which is why she was charged with child neglect.

Black Elk requested her daughter’s autopsy report, but Loraas said they could “deal with it later,” according to court documents. Upon Loraas’ advice, Black Elk pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

On May 27, the autopsy revealed Starlight was “normally developed, well-nourished and well-hydrated” before she died. Authorities determined the child’s death was the result of “unexplained sudden death,” also known as sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS.

MORE STORIES BY APRIL BAUMGARTEN







“Black Elk’s conduct was not attributable to” Starlight’s death, Judge Borgen wrote in his January opinion while citing the autopsy report.

The Great North Innocence Project in Minneapolis took on Black Elk’s case after hearing about it. It is a nonprofit group that works to overturn wrongful convictions. Shortly after that ruling, Black Elk was released from the custody of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

She served nearly half of her prison sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office appealed Judge Borgen’s decision to vacate Black Elk’s guilty plea. Prosecutors argued the district court relied on hearsay from Black Elk about advice her defense attorney gave her before entering a guilty plea when she testified for her conviction to be reversed.

The State’s Attorney’s Office argued Black Elk should have called Loraas to testify at the post-conviction hearing.

Prosecutors didn’t object to the hearsay at the post-conviction hearing, meaning the State’s Attorney’s Office gave up its right to appeal the decision to reverse Black Elk’s conviction based on that reason.

The Supreme Court also dismissed prosecutors’ argument that the lower court “engaged in hindsight second-guessing” about whether Black Elk’s attorney would have not advised her to plead guilty. She was told she could “simply ‘deal’ with the autopsy report later — no matter the result,” but her legal options after entering the plea were “very complex, with no guarantee of relief,” the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.

“Black Elk relied on this misinformation to her detriment, and it was this advice that fell below an objective standard,” the Supreme Court said. “Given how difficult it would be to deal with a material piece of evidence after a defendant has been sentenced, it was not (an) error for the district court to determine the advice Black Elk’s counsel provided fell below an objectively reasonable standard.”