News North Dakota

Name released in Tuesday fatal crash in northeast North Dakota

According to the NDHP, the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on March 14.

By Staff reports
Today at 5:52 PM

ST. THOMAS, N.D. — The name of a Grand Forks woman killed in a crash in northeast North Dakota this week has been released.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the driver as 58-year-old Melynie Wolfgram.

According to the NDHP, the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on March 14. Wolfgram was traveling north in a 2009 Buick Lucerne, hit a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid into the south bound lane and was struck by a semi on the passenger side.

Wolfgram suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Zenon Flores-Pacheco from Iztapalapa, Mexico, had minor injuries.

By Staff reports
