Murder case against Fargo man accused of killing 16-year-old to be dismissed, prosecutor says

FARGO — A Cass County prosecutor said he will drop a murder case against a Fargo man accused of killing a 16-year-old during a marijuana deal.

Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Younggren confirmed to The Forum Thursday, Aug. 10, that he plans to dismiss felony charges of murder, conspiracy to deliver marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon against 32-year-old Marcus Brian Rexrode.

The charges were filed June 1 in Cass County District Court after police alleged Rexrode shot and killed 16-year-old James Moore of West Fargo on May 22 outside the Twin Parks apartments at 4430 Ninth Ave. S. in Fargo.

Younggren discussed his decision with The Forum after Rexrode signed a plea agreement in North Dakota U.S. District Court. The federal document that was unsealed Wednesday said Rexrode would plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during the shooting.

"It made the most sense to pursue the federal case," Younggren said, adding it was the best way to get justice.

As part of a joint recommendation between the defense and federal prosecutors, Rexrode is slated to be sentenced to 15 years in prison for the possession charge, the maximum penalty in the case, North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said in a phone call with The Forum. A plea hearing has been set for Sept. 6.

Court documents claimed Moore set up a drug deal with Rexrode, who agreed to sell the teenager 5 ounces of marijuana for $900. After stealing a gun from a car, Moore planned with Fabian Edwin Scott, 19, of West Fargo, and Marcus Pierre McCuin, 41, of Fargo, to rob Rexrode, court documents alleged.

McCuin drove Scott and Moore to the drug deal court documents said. McCuin also gave Scott a gun, and Scott served as a lookout for Moore, prosecutors alleged.

Scott told police Rexrode pulled out a gun and shot Moore before fleeing, court documents said. Rexrode claimed Moore pulled out a gun first, and Rexrode fired after Scott shot several rounds, court documents said.

Federal court documents appear to back Rexrode’s story. The plea agreement said Moore “brandished a firearm and attempted to rob” Rexrode during the drug deal.

“When this occurred, Marcus Brian Rexrode produced his own firearms and shot and killed (Moore),” the plea agreement said.

Federal prosecutors pursued a case against Rexrode because he shipped the handgun used in the shooting across state lines, according to court documents. The plea agreement identified the gun as a 9mm Ruger.

Rexrode also was convicted of aggravated assault in Pennsylvania, meaning he was banned from possessing a firearm.

It is common for county prosecutors to dismiss their case if federal prosecutors pursue charges for an incident. Younggren said he worked closely with federal agencies in making the decision to dismiss the Cass County case against Rexrode.

Younggren said he feels confident that he could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rexrode killed Moore with extreme indifference to human life, but the prosecutor said he is more focused on consequences.

In other words, it is more likely Rexrode would get a heavier sentence in federal court, Younggren said. Rexrode faced life in prison without parole if found guilty on the Cass County charge.

Rexrode's attorney, Nichole Bredahl, said she couldn't comment on the case.

Scott and McCuin also face murder and conspiracy to commit robbery charges in Cass County District Court after prosecutors alleged their part in planning the robbery that caused Moore’s death. The two also face life in prison if convicted.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to the Cass County charges. McCuin had not entered a plea as of Thursday.