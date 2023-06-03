More people living to 100 in North Dakota, Minnesota

GRAND FORKS — While scientists attribute long lifespans to a number of factors, one 100-year-old Grand Forks woman thinks her longevity has something to do with her honest lifestyle. At St. Anne's Living Center in Grand Forks, Steffie Benton reminisced about her long life before her birthday party on Saturday, April 29.

“We didn’t lie or steal,” she said. “I’m 100 years old, and I’ve never taken anything ever — not even a pencil.”

Benton has lived in the region for much of her life, first moving to Grand Forks with her husband at age 18, working in Argyle as a waitress and volunteering with Alzheimer's patients in Northwood over the years. Benton’s 100th birthday was spent with family and other St. Anne’s residents.

One-hundredth birthday parties are becoming more common in North Dakota as more people reach the age of 100. According to data from the 2020 census, North Dakota had 271 centenarians — people ages 100 and older. It was a 23% increase from 2010, when the state had 221 centenarians.

Neighboring Minnesota had a more than 27% increase in the number of centenarians from 2010 to 2020. In 2010, the state had 1,211 centenarians, and in 2020, it had 1,543.

“Generally, we’re getting older,” Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said. “It has to do with life expectancy and it has to do with population growth and birth patterns 100-plus years ago.”

More people living to 100 and beyond is not just a trend in North Dakota and Minnesota. In the United States, the number of centenarians grew 50% since 2010. The 2020 census counted 80,193 centenarians in the United States, up from 53,368 in 2010.

As the count of centenarians has increased, the percentage of centenarians per population has also grown. In 2020, 0.024% of the U.S. population was over the age of 100, or 2.4 per 10,000 people. In 2010, the country had 1.7 centenarians per 10,000 people.

North Dakota has the fifth highest percentage per population of centenarians in the United States at 0.035%, or around 3.5 centenarians per 10,000 people, trailing Hawaii, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Connecticut. In 2010, the state was first in the country, with 3.29 centenarians per 10,000 people.

By percentage of population, Minnesota ranked 15th in the country at 0.027%, or 2.7 centenarians per 10,000 people. In 2010, the state had 2.28 centenarians per 10,000 people.

Dr. Donald Jurivich, chair of the UND Geriatrics Department, says long lifespans are a combination of genetics and chance.

“The research consensus is that maybe 30% of your family heritage contributes to longevity and the rest of it is actually environmental and chance encounters that protect you from aging processes,” Jurivich said.

Those environmental factors can include lifestyle, stress levels, social habits, diet and exercise.

“As we look toward the North Dakota and Minnesota populations, there’s a lot of physical activity because it’s an agricultural-forward area, so that is one potential explanation,” Jurivich said.

Of the total number of centenarians in North Dakota, 241 were between the ages of 100 and 104, 23 were between 105 and 109 and 3 were age 110 or older.

Like in North Dakota, the bulk of centenarians in Minnesota are between the ages of 100 and 104 – in 2020, 1,420 were in this age group. Ninety-seven were between the ages of 105 and 109, and 26 were 110 or older.

Most centenarians also tend to be female. In North Dakota and Minnesota, female centenarians greatly outnumber male centenarians. North Dakota has 210 females and 61 males. Minnesota has 1,252 females and 291 males.

But in North Dakota, the number of male centenarians has nearly tripled since 2010, when there were 21 male.

While not catching up to females, across the country more males are living past 100, said Kevin Iverson, North Dakota State Data Center demographer. In the United States, 63,162 centenarians are female, while 16,977 are male.

“That seems to be reflected in the number of centenarian males we have,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy in North Dakota is 77 years. In Minnesota, the average life expectancy is 79.

So what is the key to living another 20 years past the life expectancy?

“By delaying the aging process, you’re going to be able to delay the onset or even the appearance of a lot of chronic conditions, such as lung and heart failure, kidney failure,” Jurivich said. “There’s a huge movement afoot across the world, really, looking at different compounds and medications that can help slow the aging process down.”

Benton reached 100 living in a way that echoes the 4-H pledge.

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to better service,” Benton said. “Just do everything right.”