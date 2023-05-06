McVille woman injured in crash near Pekin, North Dakota

PEKIN, N.D. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, May 5.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old from McVille — her name has not yet been released — was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and caught fire. The driver was ejected.

The woman faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Highway 15, three miles east of Pekin.