Mayville State President Brian Van Horn gets support from state higher-ed leaders

GRAND FORKS – Two North Dakota University System leaders on Thursday issued a statement of support for Mayville State University President Brian Van Horn after people gathered at the university to protest what they say was the firing of a longtime volleyball coach.

Brian Van Horn

The statement from State Board of Higher Education Chairman Casey Ryan and NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott was sent to the media Thursday afternoon, saying they "fully support (Van Horn) and the decisions he has made to benefit the campus community.”

“Inaccurate information was recently reported that we would like to correct for the record: the coach at Mayville was not fired and it is not accurate to report that the SBHE ‘warned President Van Horn against bad behavior’ in 2021,” the statement read.

The release from Ryan and Hagerott came a day after approximately 75 people came to the Mayville State campus. MSU alum Paul Hanson organized the rally and told WDAY that it “is about a crescendo of events that’s happened on the Mayville State campus.”

Van Horn met with those who gathered and read a prepared statement, but was interrupted. According to WDAY, Van Horn was asked why volleyball coach Lindsay Johnson — who worked there for 15 seasons — was “fired.” He answered that he couldn’t discuss it due to confidentiality concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s statement from Ryan and Hagerott — which stressed Johnson “was not fired” — said “coaches and other special appointments are on a specified contract term that is presumed to end at the end of that term. Renewal is only at the discretion of the institution. This coach/faculty was on a specified term that ended this spring. She was not terminated.”

The statement also said “personnel matters specific to individuals and their unique situations are confidential, which is why they cannot be detailed in public. This confidentiality is held for the benefit of the individual.”

According to the WDAY report, Johnson said an ongoing “list of behaviors” was cited as the reason she is no longer with the university.

Further, Ryan and Hagerott said, any report that Van Horn was warned by the SBHE in 2021 is incorrect.

“Regarding the misstatement about the 2021 SBHE warning, (former SBHE board member) Kathleen Neset said that she expects the highest standards of professionalism, and she proceeded to say that President Van Horn had met and exceeded them,” Ryan and Hagerott wrote. “However, a reporter had taken the quote (out) of context by suggesting that Van Horn did not meet the expectation. Kathleen Neset followed up with the reporter to try and correct the reporter’s error.”

The comment appears to reference 2021 coverage by the Grand Forks Herald of a State Board of Higher Education Board meeting, in which board members addressed an anonymous complaint at MSU.

“There has been an ongoing complaint coming, I would say, over several years now, that seems to be coming from an anonymous source. We don’t know and we can’t deal with this complaint, because nobody will stand up and put their name to it and deal with the anonymous situation,” Neset said at the time. “What I wanted to do with our audit committee and through the compliance part of that was to address this issue and support our president.”

Neset then said “basically, what we would like to do as a committee is encourage President Van Horn and all of our presidents to always maintain the highest level of professionalism and always — you are a model for our students and our communities. You are on the clock 24-7. You are the face of your universities, and it’s very important that you keep that utmost in your work and your lifestyle as you work within your campus and your communities. We share that with Dr. Van Horn and all of our presidents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In its coverage, the Herald reported that Van Horn “appeared to be the focus of a State Board of Higher Education member’s pointed reminder against bad behavior.”

Shortly after the story went online, Neset phoned the reporter to stress that her comments were intended to be in support of Van Horn and that she was disappointed with the newspaper’s coverage.

Included in Thursday’s statement of support for Van Horn were a number of bullet points that outline what Casey and Hagerott consider the president’s accomplishments at Mayville State, including:



“The North Dakota Legislature has approved $52,254,901 to fund a critically needed renovation of Old Main.

"Enrollment has been stable.

“The retention of first-time, full-time students has increased by 8.2% in the last 10 years.

“99% of Mayville State graduates are employed or continuing their education.

“Mayville State’s Composite Financial Index (CFI) score improved from .41 to 4.07 during the 2021-23 biennium.

“Mayville State received a clean FY22 financial statement audit.

“Degree programs that help our state’s workforce needs have been developed. These include nursing, special education, agribusiness, and master’s degree programs in nursing and education.”

But Van Horn’s tenure also has been marked with issues, including a finding that 15 employees were mistakenly overpaid by some $175,000 , and were required to pay back the funds.

Also, Van Horn was the focus of an NDUS investigation after allegations of inappropriate behavior. Notably, the report was inconclusive, due to the anonymity of those who complained.

“Given the number of complaints (and past similar complaints), there appears to be a perception gap between President Van Horn and his staff,” the investigator wrote. “As a result, I suggest that President Van Horn seek coaching or mentoring on communication and perceptions (or similar topics).”