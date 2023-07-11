Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mayville man killed in rollover crash near Buxton, North Dakota

The crash is under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:57 PM

TRAILL COUNTY — A 25-year-old man from Mayville died in a rollover crash approximately nine miles southwest of Buxton, North Dakota.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

The 2010 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on 155th Ave. N.E. — a dirt and gravel, minimum maintenance road — when it entered the west ditch and rolled, the release said.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The NDHP is investigating the crash.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
