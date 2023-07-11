Mayville man killed in rollover crash near Buxton, North Dakota

TRAILL COUNTY — A 25-year-old man from Mayville died in a rollover crash approximately nine miles southwest of Buxton, North Dakota.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

The 2010 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on 155th Ave. N.E. — a dirt and gravel, minimum maintenance road — when it entered the west ditch and rolled, the release said.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The NDHP is investigating the crash.