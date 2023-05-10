Mandan woman tried to kill neighbor with sewing shears, piece of wood, court docs allege

MANDAN, N.D. — A Mandan woman has been accused of trying to kill a neighbor with a pair of sewing shears and a piece of wood.

Sabrina Cheney Kraus, 50, appeared Monday, May 8, in Morton County District Court on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. She also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Court documents alleged Kraus attacked her 59-year-old neighbor Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast. The elder woman told police she couldn’t recall exactly what happened, but she asked Kraus to leave her apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

Kraus became upset, grabbed a sewing shears from a table in the living room and attacked the neighbor, the complaint alleged. The neighbor tried to defend herself with a gun, but it didn’t successfully fire, the complaint said.

Kraus also grabbed a piece of wood and began hitting her neighbor in the head with it, the complaint said.

Kraus left the apartment before police arrived, the complaint said. The neighbor had multiple injuries.

Kraus did not comply with police orders to come out of her apartment, and she allegedly “made mention of being in possession of and not being afraid to use a firearm,” according to the complaint.

That prompted police to call SWAT officers. Multiple blocks were shut down and traffic had to be diverted from the scene for about three hours, the complaint said.

Kraus was eventually taken into custody.

Police alleged the shears described by the neighbor were found in one of Kraus’s bedroom, but it appeared to be clean, the complaint said. Officers also found a towel with possible blood smears on it, the complaint said.

Police did not find a gun in Kraus’ home.

She remains in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Her court-appointed attorney, Grant Walker, declined to comment on the case.