Man who led deadly fentanyl ring from Canadian prison sentenced to 27 years behind bars

FARGO — The head of an international drug ring that killed four people, including an 18-year-old in Grand Forks, will spend 27 years behind bars after leading the fentanyl operation from within a Canadian prison.

North Dakota U.S. District Judge Peter Welte sentenced Daniel Vivas Ceron, 42, on Tuesday, July 25, to 324 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge that resulted in death or serious injury, continuing a criminal enterprise and money laundering.

“The families, they need a remedy,” Vivas Ceron said during the hearing in Fargo.

Bailey Henke

The sentencing comes 10 years after Vivas Ceron, a Colombian national, became involved in a drug operation that created millions of fentanyl pills shipped across the U.S. As an inmate at the medium-security prison Drummond Institution near Montreal, Vivas Ceron oversaw dozens during the fentanyl ring that spanned from 2013 into 2017.

In 2013, while serving time in the Canadian prison for his role in drug-smuggling and a drive-by shooting, Vivas Ceron met Jason Joey Berry, a Montreal man who began making fentanyl pills before being sent to prison himself. Berry, who was sentenced Monday to 24 years for his role in the fentanyl ring, previously testified he started making the pills as a replacement for oxycodone.

At $3,000 per kilo, Berry said he could make 20,000 pills a batch. He would sell them for $10 each, making about $200,000 per batch, he said.

Berry received fentanyl from China. Once in prison, Berry and Vivas Ceron worked together to instruct co-conspirators on the outside about making the pills and amassing customers, prosecutors said. Vivas Ceron had a cellphone, while Berry had contacts.

At one point, Vivas Ceron's girlfriend, Marie Um, became involved as “outside help,” Berry and Vivas Ceron said. A jury in April convicted Um for her part in the drug operation, which included mailing packages of fentanyl to the U.S. and recruiting others to help with the drug operation.

As the operation continued, the pills became stronger, Berry said. The pills created caused 15 overdoses, four of which were fatal, in New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and North Dakota.

One of the four fatal overdoses included 18-year-old Bailey Henke, who was found dead January 2015 at his Grand Forks apartment. His death launched an international investigation titled “Operation Denial.”

Vivas Ceron has been in the Cass County Jail since early 2017. He initially told The Forum in early 2019 that he was coerced into confessing to his role in the drug ring when he was extradited from Canada.

Several months later, he pleaded guilty.

During his sentencing, Vivas Ceron described a childhood during which his family was the target of organized crime. His father died by suicide, his mother lost an unborn child in a shooting and his brother was murdered, he said.

Vivas Ceron said he suffered from depression. His family never got justice for the crimes committed against them, and his anger became rage, he said.

He said he didn’t know what Berry was doing initially, but he acknowledged his part in growing the fentanyl ring.

“I didn’t know it was going to be like this, but I participated in hurting all these people,” Vivas Ceron said.

He asked for forgiveness from the families and victims, adding he hoped they could find peace.

“These people didn’t deserve none of this,” he said.

Vivas Ceron will face deportation to Colombia once he finishes his prison time.

Dozens involved in the drug ring have been sentenced to prison. Um is scheduled to be sentenced in early September.

The alleged kingpin behind shipping fentanyl from China remains at large, authorities said. Prosecutors claimed Jian Zhang’s organization manufactured the drug in at least four labs in China before selling it to U.S. and Canadian nationals online. The U.S. Department of State has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.