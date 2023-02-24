99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition in Cavalier County

If convicted, he could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Travis Scott Gramm.JPG
Travis Scott Gramm Mugshot
Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center
By Sav Kelly
February 24, 2023 02:40 PM

CAVALIER COUNTY – A Regent, North Dakota, man charged with multiple counts of gross sexual imposition was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Travis Scott Gramm, 44, has been charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum sentence of lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He is also charged with two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, the incidents corresponding to Gramm’s charges allegedly took place in 2015. Documentation from a forensic interview, though, the individual alleges they were "molested by Travis Gramm from the ages of five to seven years old.”

Gramm was given a $100,000 appearance bond, but he remains in custody at the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 25.

Last year, Gramm pleaded guilty and was convicted of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor in Burleigh County. He served 218 days at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center, according to court documents.

