Man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition in Cavalier County

CAVALIER COUNTY – A Rugby, North Dakota, man charged with multiple counts of gross sexual imposition in Cavalier County changed his plea.

Travis Scott Gramm, 44, had a pre-trial conference on Thursday, May 25. Gramm changed his plea, submitting guilty Alford pleas to all four of his charges.

Gramm is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, a juvenile alleges they were “molested by Travis Gramm from the ages of five to seven years old.”

If the court accepts the proposed plea agreement, Gramm would be sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his release, Gramm would be on supervised probation for five years. Conditions of his probation would include no contact with the victim or any of their family members.

Gramm’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.