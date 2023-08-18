Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Man dies in crash near Pekin, North Dakota

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. while the driver was negotiating a curve

Fatal Crash
By Staff reports
Today at 6:44 AM

PEKIN, N.D. — A West Fargo man died in a motorcycle crash near Pekin Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man — whose name has not yet been released — died when his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle crashed a mile west of Pekin on North Dakota Highway 15.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. while the driver was negotiating a curve. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the NDHP.

Agencies involved were the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, McVille Ambulance, Tolna first responders and the Highway Patrol.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
In this Herald file photo, inline racers draft behind Melissa Dahlmann on U.S. Highway 81 south of Grand Forks during the annual "Rollin on the River Inline Marathon." Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Community
Rollin' on the Red Inline Marathon puts on 12th annual race in, around Grand Forks
1h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
PKG.Still004 (3).jpg
North Dakota
18th Annual Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer in McLeod this weekend
9h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
LittleLeagueSeriestrip.jpg
Sports
'Dream come true:' Fargo Little League team enjoying experience of a lifetime at Little League World Series
9h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
08xx23 RichelleKruger1.jpg
Local
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Richelle Kruger says baking connects her with her family
59m ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Grand Forks police car logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Grand Forks police respond to bicycle-vehicle crash
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bryan Ford kayaks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoes, kayaks open doors to fishing adventures for paddling enthusiast
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken