Man dies in crash near Pekin, North Dakota

PEKIN, N.D. — A West Fargo man died in a motorcycle crash near Pekin Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man — whose name has not yet been released — died when his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle crashed a mile west of Pekin on North Dakota Highway 15.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. while the driver was negotiating a curve. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the NDHP.

Agencies involved were the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, McVille Ambulance, Tolna first responders and the Highway Patrol.

