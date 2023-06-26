Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Man charged with animal cruelty and neglect of livestock in Cavalier County

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 13.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:12 PM

CAVALIER COUNTY — A Milton, North Dakota, man is accused of treating his livestock with neglect and cruelty.

Mark Harvey Nordin, 63, allegedly failed to maintain a fence on his property in May and his horses were found in a neighbor's yard. According to an affidavit in the case, Nordin's horses charged at his neighbor.

In November, the horses were found on County Road 39 in Cavalier County, the affidavit said. The property they resided in was "essentially abandoned," and Nordin lived thirty miles away, the affidavit said.

The horses were found outside of Nordin's property on three separate occasions during March 2022. On one of those occasions, law enforcement observed the property's fence all torn down. There was inadequate food or shelter and the water trough was completely frozen, the affidavit said. On another of the occasions, there was no food or water source — other than snow, the affidavit said.

Other incidents of suspected neglect took place in 2021 and 2019, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nordin is charged with Class C felony animal cruelty. He's also charged with Class A misdemeanor animal neglect and three counts of Class B misdemeanor livestock running at large.

Nordin was not arrested for the charges. Instead, he was given a notice to appear for an initial court hearing at 9 a.m. on July 13.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
FSA North Dakota news brief
North Dakota
Bismarck man drowns in Missouri River
June 26, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Crash.png
North Dakota
Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
falcon.PNG
Members Only
North Dakota
How a falcon named Savanna mirrors the life of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, whose baby was cut from her womb
June 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0766.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bismarck fans have a memorable run-in with Taylor Swift's mom during Minneapolis concert
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Grand Forks Air Force Base.png
Local
Look skyward Tuesday afternoon in Grand Forks; city to be part of Air Force demonstration
June 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash.png
North Dakota
Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff